Government stops the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes

The Central Government on April 25, 2021, barred the use of liquid oxygen for any form of non-medical purposes.

It has also asked the manufacturing units to maximize their production and make it available to the government for medical use amid the acute shortage.

The latest order came by the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla as India goes through the scarcity of medical oxygen in various parts, particularly in National Capital Delhi, as the country is hit by a fresh wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Government exercises power under Disaster Management Act:

While exercising the powers under the Disaster Management Act, the Union Home Secretary has directed the governments of States and UTs to ensure that the liquid oxygen is not allowed for any form of non-medical purposes.

After carefully reviewing the oxygen supply situation, the Union Government decided that no exception will be permitted to any kind of industry on the use of liquid oxygen. It also modified its earlier order that exempted a few select industries.

Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen:

The Home Secretary while commenting on the latest order referred that the various measures taken so far are to ensure the uninterrupted supply of oxygen across India.

He added that it was important to restrict the industrial usage of oxygen in order to ensure that the medical oxygen is available without any interruption. Necessary instructions in this regard were also issued on April 22, 2021, for restricting the use of medical oxygen.

The Central Government after reviewing the oxygen supply situation decided that the use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only and also that all the manufacturing units must maximize their production of liquid oxygen.