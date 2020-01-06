Govt announces first ‘Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’

The Government of India has announced first ‘Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’ for several media houses. This award will be conferred on January 7, 2020, to 30 media houses. The objective behind this award is to bring positivity and acknowledge the role of media in the outreach of Yoga in the world.

This award was instituted in June 2019 to mark the role of media in spreading the message among masses. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar will confer the first ‘Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’.

Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman

• 11 awards will be given under the Best Media Coverage category of Yoga in Newspapers.

• 8 awards will be conferred under the category of “Best Media Coverage of Yoga on Television.

• Apart from that, 11 awards will be given under the category “Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio.

• Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman’ will consist of a medal, plaque, trophy, and a citation.

• A jury, consisting of 6 members, assessed the entries for the award. This jury was headed by Justice C. K. Prasad (Chairman, Press Council of India).

About International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is celebrated on 21 June because it is the longest day of the year and yoga gives long-life to a human being. It was recognized by the United Nations on December 11, 2014, when a proposal was approved by 177 member countries. First, International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. It was initiated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

International Yoga Day 2019 Theme

The fifth International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2019, around the world with the aim of raising awareness about the many benefits of practicing yoga. This year's theme was "Yoga for Climate Action". Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a yoga program in Ranchi, Jharkhand.