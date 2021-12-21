Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

20 YouTube Channels Banned along with 2 Websites by Govt: Check the List here

YouTube channels banned in India: The Government of India has announced to ban 20 YouTube Channels and 2 websites as they were used to post the divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics such as the Indian Army, Kashmir, Minority communities in India, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Ram Mandir, among others. 

Created On: Dec 21, 2021 15:18 ISTModified On: Dec 21, 2021 20:32 IST
20 YouTube Channels banned in India
20 YouTube Channels banned in India

YouTube ban 2021: The Government of India announced on December 21, 2021, that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels as well as 2 websites for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news content on the internet. The decision has been taken with closely coordinated efforts between the Intelligence agencies and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

S. No.

Banned YouTube Channels in India
1. The Punch Line
2.  International Web News
3. Khalsa TV
4.  The Naked Truth
5.  News24
6.  48 News
7.  Fictional
8. Historical Facts
9.  Punjab Viral
10.  Naya Pakistan Global
11. Cover Story
12. Junaid Haleem Official
13.  Go Global
14. Tayyab Hanif
15. Zain Ali Official
16. Mohsin Rajput Official
17. Kaneez Fatima
18. Sadaf Durrani
19. Mian Imran Ahmad
20. Najam UI Hassan Bajwa

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

5 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all