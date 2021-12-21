20 YouTube Channels Banned along with 2 Websites by Govt: Check the List here

YouTube ban 2021: The Government of India announced on December 21, 2021, that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered the blocking of 20 YouTube channels as well as 2 websites for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news content on the internet. The decision has been taken with closely coordinated efforts between the Intelligence agencies and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

On blocking 20 YouTube Channels and 2 websites, the Indian Government further added that the blocked channels and websites belong to a coordinated disinformation network operating from Pakistan. They are responsible for spreading fake news content about various sensitive subjects related to India.

Why government has banned 20 YouTube channels?

The banned YouTube channels were used to post the divisive content in a coordinated manner on topics such as the Indian Army, Kashmir, Minority communities in India, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Ram Mandir, among others. They also posted content on the issues such as farmers' protests and CAA protests. The blocked YouTube channels and websites tried to incite the minorities in the country against the government.

The Government also added that the move to ban 20 YouTube Channels has been done amid the fear that these channels can be used to post content that will undermine the democratic process of the upcoming polls in five states in the country.

List of 20 YouTube channels banned in India