Govt starts call centre for inter-state agricultural transportation

The All India Agri Transport Call Centre has been set up by the Union Agriculture Ministry for the coordination between states for inter-state movements of fruits and vegetables.

This service will be extremely beneficial for perishable products. Anyone can easily access the call centre number from any mobile phone or landline number.

The service will facilitate inter-state transportation of fruits and vegetables. Any form of queries or confusion regarding the agricultural consignment will be easily solved through the call centre facility.

Objective:

The Union Agricultural Ministry has taken this step of setting the call centre to make inter-state agricultural transportation much easier. As centre has been receiving complaints from the industry that the trucks were being stopped at the state borders by the police because of non-clarity on exemption rules.

Key Highlights:

• Retailers, traders, truck drivers, transporters or any other stakeholders who will be facing any form of difficulties in the movement of agricultural products will be able to seek help by calling at the call centre.

• The call centre executive will then forward the consignment and vehicle details along with the problem to the state concerned official.

• As the issue will be resolved, this service will help in the smooth movement of agricultural commodities to mandis and industries that are engaged in the manufacturing of essential items.

Other Steps by Government during Lockdown: