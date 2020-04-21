Gujarat Coronavirus Hotspots List: Get complete list of COVID-19 Containment Zones including Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara

Gujarat Coronavirus Hotspot List: Gujarat is one of the worst hit districts due to COVID-19 with over 2178 cases reported from over 27 Districts of the state. As per the latest update available on the Gujarat Health Department Website, the state has reported Coronavirus positive cases from over 27 districts in the state, which have now been declared as hotspots or containment zones. Gujarat state government along with the respective district level administrations have begun implementing aggressive cluster containment strategy in these areas to curb the spread of the diseases.

To help people stay informed about the latest updates on COVID-19 hotspots a detailed list has been provided below. Check the complete list of COVID-19 Containment Zones including hotspots in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara.

Gujarat Coronavirus Hotspots – Latest Update:

As per the latest media reports, the state government has decided to enforce strict lockdown measures in the top COVID-19 hotspot areas / cities keeping in mind the rising number of Coronavirus infections. Gujarat Government has decided to impose curfew in some sensitive parts of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot till 24th April, as per the details provided by Gujarat Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said on 21st April 2020.

What is a Coronavirus Containment Zone / Red Zone?

According to the Union Health Ministry’s cluster containment plan, any district from where a COVID-19 positive case is reported is declared as a hotspot / containment zone also commonly referred as Coronavirus Red Zone. This is zone can be converted into an Orange zone if no fresh cases of COVID-19 are reported from there for 14 days, and can be further downgraded to Green Zone, if no positive cases are found for next 28 days.

Gujarat COVID-19 Hotspot List / Containment Zones

In accordance with the above provided guidelines, so far 27 districts of Gujarat from which COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, have been declared as red zones. This leaves only 6 districts i.e. Amreli, Dang, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Navsari and Surendranagar as the Green Zone districts in the state. Get the complete list of Gujarat COVID-19 Hotspot List Below:

Sr No District Name Confirmed Positive Cases Patients Recovered Total Deaths 1 Ahmedabad 1298 49 43 2 Surat 338 11 10 3 Vadodara 188 8 7 4 Rajkot 40 12 0 5 Bhavnagar 32 16 5 6 Anand 28 3 2 7 Bharuch 23 2 1 8 Gandhinagar 17 11 2 9 Patan 15 11 1 10 Narmada 12 0 0 11 Panchmahal 11 0 2 12 Banaskantha 10 1 0 13 Aravalli 8 0 1 14 Chhota Udaipur 7 1 0 15 Kutch 6 0 1 16 Mehsana 6 0 0 17 Botad 5 0 1 18 Dahod 3 0 0 19 Gir Somnath 3 1 0 20 Kheda 3 0 0 21 Mahisagar 3 0 0 22 Porbandar 3 3 0 23 Sabarkantha 2 2 0 24 Valsad 2 0 0 25 Jamnagar 1 0 1 26 Morbi 1 0 0 27 Tapi 1 0 0 28 Amreli 0 0 0 29 Dang 0 0 0 30 Devbhoomi Dwarka 0 0 0 31 Junagadh 0 0 0 32 Navsari 0 0 0 33 Surendranagar 0 0 0

All information used in this story has been compiled from the official COVID-19 Dashboard of Gujarat Gvoernment. For more updates on Gujart COVID-19 Cases, please log onto official state dashboard at https://gujcovid19.gujarat.gov.in/