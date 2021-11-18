Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Know date, time, history, and significance of Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021, also known as Gurupurab, is being celebrated on November 19, 2021 which will mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Gurupurab is also known as Prakash Utsav. It is one of the most significant occasions in the Sikh community everywhere when Sikhs offer their tributes to Guru Nanak Dev who was the founder of Sikhism (Sikh religion) and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. Guru Nanak Jayanti is a Gazetted holiday in India.

Ahead of Gurupurab 2021, the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was also reopened on November 17, 2021. The visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor was shut in March 2021 amid COVID-19. After the reopening of the visa-free corridor, a 28-member Jatha (group) comprising the Panj Pyare (five beloveds of Guru) visited the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. On November 18, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi along with his group of ministers will also visit Gurudwara Darbar Sahib via Kartarpur Corridor.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: When is Gurupurab? - Date and Time

Gurupurab date varies every year as it is celebrated as per the traditional lunar calendar. Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 at Nankana Sahib on a day of Kartik Purnima (Full Moon) as per the lunar calendar. Hence, every year, Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurupurab) is celebrated on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. In 2021, the Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on November 19 which will mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Gurupurab time coincides with the Kartik Purnima tithi on November 19 which will begin at 12pm on November 18, 2021, and end at 2.26pm on November 19, 2021.

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurupurab): History and Significance

Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi (present-day Shekhupura District of Pakistan, now Nankana Sahib). He was the founder of Sikhism (Sikh religion) and the first of the ten Sikh gurus. Therefore, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev is celebrated as a divine occasion among the Sikh community. The reason behind celebrating the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab on Kartik Purnima is because Guru Nanak Dev was born in 1469 on a day of Kartik Purnima as per the lunar calendar (Bikrami calendar).

Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurupurab or Prakash Utsav) is the most significant occasion among Sikhs to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev and honour his teachings, preaching, life, achievements, and his legacy. The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev stating belief in One God are comprised in Guru Granth Sahib (the Holy Book of Sikhism).

The celebrations of Gurupurab usually begin two days prior with a 48-hours-non-stop reading of Guru Granth Sahib (Akandh Path). On the day of Gurupurab, the day starts with Prabhat Pheri, then Amrit Vela, then Katha, kirtan, and langar (free communal lunches for everyone).