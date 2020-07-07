Haryana Cabinet approves draft ordinance seeking to reserve 75 percent private jobs for local youth

The Haryana Cabinet on July 6, 2020 approved a proposal that seeks to bring an ordinance to reserve 75 percent jobs in the private sector for the state’s youth.

The draft proposal -Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Ordinance, 2020- was approved by the cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The draft ordinance will now be placed before the Council of Ministers for its approval in the next meeting.

Significance

One of the key pre-poll promises Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janta Party was providing 75 percent reservation in the private sector to the youth of the state. The Jannayak Janta Party is a coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana.

Key Highlights

• The draft ordinance aims to address the aspect of unemployment of the local population on a priority basis.

• It seeks a 75 percent reservation for the state’s local youth in the new employment opportunities of various private companies that will provide a salary of less than Rs 50,000.

• Besides privately managed companies, the ordinance covers societies, trusts, partnership firms and Limited Liability Partnership firms located in Haryana.

• The employees getting a monthly salary below Rs 50,000 would now have to register on the portal of labour department, which would be free of cost facility.

• The companies that fail to register on the portal will have to pay a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs one lakh.

• The candidates seeking to take benefit of the scheme will require a domicile certificate.

• The private employers will, however, have the option to recruit local candidates from one district to only 10 percent.

• There will also be an exemption if suitable local candidates are not available for a particular category of industry. However, in this, the private companies will need to inform the labour department and only that they will be permitted to hire youth from other states.

Impact The availability of suitable workforce locally would definitely enhance the efficiency of the industry and commercial establishment. Further, the state government has decided to give preference to local candidates in low-paid jobs as it is socially, economically and environmentally desirable.

Background

All private firms, units and employment providers that have more than 10 employees will fall under the Haryana State Employment to Local Candidates Act -2020.

The rules will begin applying to the recruitment conducted after the date of notification of the ordinance.