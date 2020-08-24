Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari launches Harit Path app, calls to reduce road construction cost by 25%

The Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the Harit Path app. It will help in monitoring the plantations on highways through geo-tagging and web-based GIS-enabled monitoring tools.

The Highways Minister while chairing a meeting via video conference to review ‘New Green Highway Policy’, also called for reducing the cost of road construction by 25% and to identify modern and green technologies that will contribute towards the aim.

Nitin Gadkari who also holds the MSME portfolio, during the video conference also stressed the use of green and modern technologies in road construction all over the country.

Harith App: Key Highlights

• Nitin Gadkari launched the Harith App which has been developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

• The mobile app launched by the minister will provide a digital address to every tree planted along the National Highways.

• The app aims at monitoring the growth, location, maintenance activities, species details, achievements, and targets of each of its filed units for each and every plant under all the plantation projects.

• The Union Minister also suggested that specialized agencies and people must be hired for the plantation of trees along the highways and that Self- Help Groups, NGOs, and Horticulture and Forest Department must also be involved in this.

• During the launch of the app, the officials have assured that they will be able to achieve the goal of 100% plantation on highways by March 2022.

New Technology in road construction:

As per the official statement by the ministry, while discussing the new technologies in road construction, Nitin Gadkari mentioned that it must be our mission to reduce the cost of construction by 25%, and to achieve this, new technologies are required.

The Highways Minister highlighted that certain areas such as border areas, hilly areas, and coastal areas require different approaches and technologies. During the discussion, he also stressed using local indigenous material such as coir, jute, etc. for strengthening purposes.

Harith Bharat Sankalp: A Plantation Drive

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in order to commemorate 25 years of its service to the nation has recently undertaken ‘Harith Bharat Sankalp’. It is a nationwide plantation drive which is in line with the National Highways Authority of India’s commitment to promote environmental sustainability and protection.

Under the drive, NHAI has already planted over 25 lakh plants in 25 days on the stretches of the National Highways between July 21 and August 15, 2020, taking the number of plantations done in the current year to 35.22 lakh.