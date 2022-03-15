Hijab Verdict: Karnataka HC dismisses Petitions Challenging Ban on Hijab in Educational Institutions

Karnataka Hijab news: The Karnataka High Court on March 15, 2022, dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in educational institutions. The High Court, in its judgment also stated that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

A bench of Karnataka High Court comprises of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi stated that no case is made out for invalidating the Order by the Government of February 5.

The pre-University education board of Karnataka on February 5, 2022, had stated that all the students must adhere to the Uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decided on the issue.

Karnataka High Court dismisses various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions pic.twitter.com/RK4bIEg6xX — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2022

Karnataka Hijab Controversy: Background

The hijab row in Karnataka had erupted in January 2022 when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing hijab from entering the college. The girls, following the imposition, sat in protest outside the college over being denied entry.

After this, the boys of several colleges in Udupi also started attending their classes wearing saffron scarves. The protest spread to the other parts of Karnataka as well further leading to protests and agitations in several places in the state.

As a result of the agitation, the Government of Karnataka stated that all the students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decided on the issue.

What Karnataka Government order said on Hijab Controversy?

The order by the pre-university education board stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by the management committee, then the students must wear dresses that go well with the idea of equality and unity and do not disturb the social order.

Petitions Filed Challenging Hijab Ban in Educational Institutions

A batch of petitions was filed against the Government’s rule of banning the hijab in the educational institutions in the High Court of Karnataka by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in the educational institutions.

On March 15, a bench of Karnataka High Court comprising Justice Krishna S Dixit, Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, and Justice JM Khazi heard the petitions challenging the Government's rule on the dress code.

Hijab Row: Interim Order by Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court, on February 10, had issued an interim order stating that the said students must not wear any religious attire to the classes till the court issues the final order. The hearings related to the Hijab controversy in Karnataka were concluded on February 25, 2022, and the High Court had reserved its judgment.

