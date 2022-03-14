Current Affairs in Short: 14 March 2022

Drinking water supply project inaugurated in Nepal, built with Indian Assistance

• The drinking water supply project which has been built under Indian grant assistance was inaugurated in Nepal.

• As per the Indian Embassy in Nepal, this is one of the 75 projects which is being inaugurated in 2022 in Nepal as part of “India @75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which celebrates India’s 75 years of Independence.

• The drinking water supply project in Nepal has been constructed at a cost of NRs. 42.39 million under India-Nepal development cooperation with the Indian Government’s financial assistance.

• It is an important project for the Khumjung and Kunde Villages, Solukhumbu for serving clean and safe water to nearly 600 households and schools, government offices, and tourists in this area.

Second part of Budget session resumes today

• The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament resumed on March 14, 2022. Both the Houses of the Indian Parliament returned to their normal sittings in view of the decline in COVID cases.

• On the first day of the second part of the Budget session, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu urged the members to sustain the positive spirit of the first part of the Budget session in this part as well.

• He also highlighted that the first part of the Budget session had witnessed no forced adjournment and the productivity of the Upper House was over 100%.

• Rajya Sabha Chairman also talked about the inadequate attendance of the members in the meetings on the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Longest length of Flexible Pavement road construction in 100 hours is awarded to PNC Infratech Ltd

• India Book of Rewards awarded certificates in respect of the creation of a record for the Highest Quantity of Bituminous Mix laid for the road constriction in 100 hours.

• The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed via Twitter that the longest length of flexible pavement construction in 100 hours was awarded to PNC Infratech Ltd.

• He further informed that the incredible feat was achieved by PNC Infratech Ltd at the construction of an 8-lane across-controlled expressway.

N Chandrasekaran appointed as Chairman of Air India

• The Chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran has been officially appointed as the Chairman of Air India. The appointment of Chandrasekaran was cleared at a board meeting held by Air India.

• N Chandrasekaran’s appointment came after the former Turkish Airlines Chairman Ilker Ayci declined the offer by Tata Group to be the Chief Executive Officer and the Managing Director of Air India.

• Tata Group will also soon announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer for Air India.

• Tata Group, a Salt-to-software conglomerate on October 8, 2021, won the bid to acquire debt-laden state-run Air India by offering Rs. 18,000 crores for it.

Civil Aviation Minister flags off daily flight between Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route

• The Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the daily flight between Indore-Gondia-Hyderabad route under the Regional connectivity scheme- UDAN.

• While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said that the UDAN scheme is fulling PM Modi’s dream of providing air services to the common man.

• Under UDAN, 405 routes have already been made operational. The new Indore- Gondia-Hyderabad route will connect Indore with two states- Telangana and Maharashtra.

• He also said that in the last year, the aircraft operation from Indore has doubled while in Bhopal it has increased by 40%.