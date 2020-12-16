Hind Kesari wrestler Shripati Khanchanale passes away at the age of 86

Shripati Khanchanale, a renowned wrestler who won the prestigious title ‘Hind Kesari’ in 1959, passed away at the age of 86 on December 14, 2020 in a private hospital in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

According to Shripati Khanchanale son, Rohit, the reason for the demise of noted wrestler was his old age. Khanchanale was also the recipient of Shiv Chhatrapati Award, which is given by the government of Maharashtra.

Khanchanale, in 1959, won the title of ‘Hind Kesari’ after he defeated the wrestler Rustam-e-Punjab Battasingh at Delhi’s New Railway Stadium.

About Shripati Khanchanale:

He was on December 10, 1934 in a village named Eksamba on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border. Shripati Khanchanale came from an impoverished family.

Khanchanale’s love for bodybuilding and wrestling started from a very early age and he was trained at the famous Shahupuri Training Centre in Kolhapur. Kolhapur is the most renowned place for kushti training in Maharashtra and young boys and men get to learn kushti from this place.

His match with Rustam-e-Punjab Battasingh in 1959 was a huge hit. It led him to win the prestigious title of Hind Kesari.

Hind Kesari:

It is an Indian-style wrestling Championship. It was established in 1958 and has been associated with the Indian Style Wrestling Association of India.

The title of Hind Kesari is the biggest and the most honoured Kushti wrestling title in India. Women were allowed to compete in the championship for the first time in 2011.