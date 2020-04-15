MHA Guidelines on Lockdown: Home Ministry issues new guidelines for social distancing at workplaces, see full list!

MHA Guidelines on Lockdown: The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on April 14, 2020 listing out new guidelines on lockdown for workplaces for the containment of COVID-19 pandemic in the nation. The revised guidelines for lockdown prescribe SOPs for social distancing at workplaces, offices, factories and establishments and penalties for violation of lockdown measures.

The Home Ministry has issued guidelines for lockdown- National Directives for COVID-19 Management at workplaces, which will be enforced by the district magistrate through fines and penal action as prescribed under the relevant section of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

National Directives for COVID-19 Management in workplaces

1. All persons in charge of workplaces shall ensure social distancing as per MHA guidelines.

2. No organisation or manager should allow gathering of 5 or more people/

3. All workplaces shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitizers at the convenient spots.

4. All workplaces shall have a one-hour gap between shifts and staggered lunch breaks for the staff to ensure social distancing.

5. People above 65 years of age and those with co-morbidities and parents of children aged 5 years of below may be encouraged to work from home.

6. Encourage all employees to use Arogya Setu app.

7. All organisations to sanitize work places between shifts.

8. Large meetings to be prohibited.

Besides this, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a list of Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing for offices, workplaces, factories and establishments during lockdown.

Following are the SOPS:

1. All workplace premises including building entrance, canteens, cafeteria, meeting room, conference halls, open areas, the entrance gate of sites, bunkers, porta cabins, building, verandah, lifts, washroom, toilet, sink, water points, walls and other surfaces shall be disinfected completely using user-friendly disinfectant mediums.

2. Special transportation facilities to be arranged for workers coming from outside without any dependence on the public transport system. The vehicles should work only with 30- 40 percent passenger capacity.

3. Mandatory disinfection of all vehicles and machinery entering the premises.

4. Mandatory thermal screening of all people entering and exiting workplaces.

5. Mandatory medical insurance for the workers.

6. Provision of hand wash and sanitizer in sufficient quantities preferably with touch-free mechanism at all entry and exit points and common areas.

7. Workplaces shall have a one-hour gap between shifted with staggered lunch breaks for staff.

8. Discourage large gatherings or meetings of 10 or more people. Seating of people to be fixed at least 6 feet away from each other on job sites and other sessions.

9. Not more than 2/4 the capacity of the lift to be allowed to travel in one trip.

10. Encourage the use of stairs.

11. Strict ban on gutka or tobacco use and spitting.

12. Identification of nearby hospitals and clinics that have been authorised to treat COVID-19 patients and the list should be made available at workplaces at all times.

Background

The Union Government issued an order on April 14, 2020 stating that the MHA guidelines for lockdown for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country, will continue to remain in force up till May 3, 2020.

The government will allow select additional activities to function from April 20, 2020. However, the additional activities will be operationalised by the states and UTs or the district administration based on the existing guidelines on lockdown measures.

The new guidelines for lockdown will not apply in the containment zones. If any area is included in the category of a containment zone, all activities allowed in the area will stand suspended except for essential services.