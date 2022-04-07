Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022: Nykaa's Falguni Nayar, 2 Others Indian Feature in Top 100

Nykaa Founder Falguni Nayyar has acquired a place in the top 10 list of self-made women billionaires in the world. As per the Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022, Falguni Nayyar is the newest entrant in the women billionaires list with a massive $7.6 billion wealth. She has debuted at number 10 on the list, making her the only Indian to do so. Falguni Nayyar has also toppled Kiran Mazumdar Shaw of Biocon to become India’s richest self-made billionaire woman.

Other than Falguni Nayyar who is in the top 10 of the self-made billionaire list, Radha Vembu is among the biggest risers in India and is at the 25th position while Kiran Mazumdar Shaw is at the 26th position. Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 is the list of self-made women billionaires which has 124 women from 16 countries.

Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022: Three Indians on the list, who are they?

Falguni Nayyar- She is in the top 10 self-made women billionaires list with a huge $7.6 billion wealth. She is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle company Nykaa. After the IPO of Nykaa, Nayyar overtook the woman billionaire Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, who was also a long-time India’s number one woman billionaire, to become the richest self-made woman in the world.

Radha Vembu- 49-years old Radha Vembu is at the top in India and is second across the world on the list of Biggest Risers. Vembu is the second richest self-made woman billionaire in India with a massive $3.9 billion. Radha Vembu, who is in the 25th position on the self-made women billionaire list, is a product manager of Zoho, a company that she founded with her brother.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw- An executive chairperson and founder of Biocoin Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is at the 26th position on the self-made women billionaire list. Shaw has wealth of $3.8 billion and has come down two places from the last year.

Self-made Women Billionaire Rich list 2022

Hurun Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 has 124 women from 16 countries. 3 Indian women have featured in the top 100 with Falguni Nayyar placed in the top 10 of the list. 19 women on the list are new entries. Notably, the number of Indian self-made women billionaires have tripled over the last decade.

This year’s self-made women billionaire list also has 6 less from 130 women last time, however, this number is double that of 5 years ago and 100 more than a decade ago. The list which is released by Hurun Research Institute, the richest self-made women list has 8 women from China, 1 each from UK and US, and 1 from India.

