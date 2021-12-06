ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings 2021: India grabs No.1 spot after beating New Zealand in Mumbai

ICC Men's Test Rankings: Team India reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings by winning a test series by 1-0 against defending World Test Champions New Zealand. The Kohli-led team won the series against the Blackcaps with a massive 372- runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue required only 45 minutes on the fourth morning of day 4 of Test cricket against New Zealand and registered their biggest win. India has now won 14 consecutive test series at home and 11 straight under Skipper Virat Kohli.

India now ranks first in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings.#INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/6KZynaEAa6 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2021

ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings: India vs New Zealand Test match series 2021

The latest ICC Men’s Test Rankings have been given on the basis of the performance during India vs New Zealand Test Match. The first test match between India and New Zealand was held on November 25 and the second test match was on December 3, 2021. India’s Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane team India in the first Test against New Zealand was led by in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer in history to register 50 wins in international formats

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli on December 6, 2021, became the first cricketer in history to register 50 wins in all the international formats. The significant achievement came after India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the Mumbai Test and clinched the two-match series.

Kohli had skipped the first test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur but had returned to lead in the second match held in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli’s 50th Test win against New Zealand has added to his tally of 59 T20Is victories and 153 ODI victories, making him the only cricketer to achieve the feat in international cricket.

Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/51zC4hceku — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings: Full List of ICC Test Rankings Dec 2021

ICC Men’s Test rankings have placed India on top after the team won against New Zealand with comfortable 372 runs, also marking its test wins by runs. As per ICC cricket rankings, India is now at the No. 1 spot with a rating of 124. New Zealand is placed second and Australia is third.