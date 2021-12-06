Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings 2021: India grabs No.1 spot after beating New Zealand in Mumbai

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings: India successfully reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings 2021 by winning a test series by 1-0 against defending World Test Champions New Zealand. Check the full list of ICC test rankings December 2021. 

Created On: Dec 6, 2021 16:13 IST
ICC Test Rankings Dec 2021
ICC Test Rankings Dec 2021

ICC Men's Test Rankings:  Team India reclaimed the top spot in ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings by winning a test series by 1-0 against defending World Test Champions New Zealand. The Kohli-led team won the series against the Blackcaps with a massive 372- runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue required only 45 minutes on the fourth morning of day 4 of Test cricket against New Zealand and registered their biggest win. India has now won 14 consecutive test series at home and 11 straight under Skipper Virat Kohli.

ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings: India vs New Zealand Test match series 2021

The latest ICC Men’s Test Rankings have been given on the basis of the performance during India vs New Zealand Test Match. The first test match between India and New Zealand was held on November 25 and the second test match was on December 3, 2021. India’s Vice-Captain Ajinkya Rahane team India in the first Test against New Zealand was led by in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer in history to register 50 wins in international formats

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli on December 6, 2021, became the first cricketer in history to register 50 wins in all the international formats. The significant achievement came after India defeated New Zealand by 372 runs in the Mumbai Test and clinched the two-match series.

Kohli had skipped the first test match between India and New Zealand in Kanpur but had returned to lead in the second match held in Mumbai.

Virat Kohli’s 50th Test win against New Zealand has added to his tally of 59 T20Is victories and 153 ODI victories, making him the only cricketer to achieve the feat in international cricket.

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings: Full List of ICC Test Rankings Dec 2021

ICC Men’s Test rankings have placed India on top after the team won against New Zealand with comfortable 372 runs, also marking its test wins by runs. As per ICC cricket rankings, India is now at the No. 1 spot with a rating of 124. New Zealand is placed second and Australia is third.

POS

Team

Matches

Points

Rating

1

India

28

3,465

124

2

New Zealand

25

3,021

121

3

Australia

17

1,844

108

4

England

35

3,753

107

5

Pakistan

27

2,481

92

6

South Africa

19

1,675

88

7

Sri Lanka

30

2,485

83

8

West Indies

33

2,480

75

9

Bangladesh

16

779

49

10

Zimbabwe

11

342

31

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    View all