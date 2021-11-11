ICC Rankings T20: Virat Kohli drops to 8th rank- Check full Men's T20 Batsman Ranking, Bowler Ranking, Allrounder ranking

ICC T20I Rankings: Indian batsman KL Rahul moved up three places to be ranked 5th, while skipper Virat Kohli dropped four places to the eighth rank in the latest ICC men's T20I Batting Rankings released on November 10, 2021.

Virat Kohli's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 affected his T20 Batting rankings, as he didn't get many opportunities to bat. KL Rahul scored three fifties in the T20 World Cup that positively impacted his position in the ICC T20 Rankings list.

No other Indian cricketer is featured in the latest ICC T20 Batting, Bowling and All-rounder rankings list. Team India's overall rank is third in the Men's T20 Team Rankings after England and Pakistan.

ICC T20 Batsmen Ranking

Pakistan's Babar Azam is ranked at the top of ICC Men's T20 Batsmen rankings, followed by England's Dawid Malan at the second place. South Africa's Aiden Markram made significant gains with his sensational performances during the T20 World Cup 2021, which saw him jump to the 3rd rank in the T20 Batting Rankings.

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Babar Azam Pakistan 839 2 Dawid Malan ENG 800 3 Aiden Markram SA 796 4 Aaron Finch AUS 732 5 Lokesh Rahul IND 727 6 Mohammad Rizwan PAK 718 7 Devon Conway NZ 700 8 Virat Kohli IND 698 9 Jos Buttler ENG 674 10 Rassie van der Dussen SA 669

ICC T20 Bowler Ranking

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga tops the Men's T20 Bowler rankings, followed by South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at second rank and England's Adil Rashid at the third rank.

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 797 2 Tabraiz Shamsi SA 784 3 Adil Rashid ENG 727 4 Rashid Khan AFG 710 5 Adam Zampa AUS 709 6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman AFG 679 7 Anrich Nortje SA 655 8 Josh Hazlewood AUS 630 9 Tim Southee NZ 626 10 Chris Jordan ENG 625

ICC T20 Allrounder Ranking

Afghanistan Skipper Mohammad Nabi is ranked at the top in the T20 All-rounder rankings, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the second position and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is ranked at the third place.

Rank Player Team Rating 1 Mohammad Nabi AFG 265 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 260 3 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 173 4 Glenn Maxwell AUS 165 5 Zeeshan Maqsood OMA 160 6 J.J. Smit NAM 158 7 Aiden Markram SA 156 8 Khawar Ali OMA 147 9 Mitchell Marsh AUS 146 10 Liam Livingstone ENG 142

ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings