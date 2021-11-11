ICC Rankings T20: Virat Kohli drops to 8th rank- Check full Men's T20 Batsman Ranking, Bowler Ranking, Allrounder ranking
ICC T20 Ranking: Pakistan's Babar Azam is ranked at the top of ICC Men's T20 Batsmen rankings, followed by England's Dawid Malan at the second place. Check full ICC T20 Batsman Rankings, Bowler Rankings, Allrounder rankings here.
ICC T20I Rankings: Indian batsman KL Rahul moved up three places to be ranked 5th, while skipper Virat Kohli dropped four places to the eighth rank in the latest ICC men's T20I Batting Rankings released on November 10, 2021.
Virat Kohli's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 affected his T20 Batting rankings, as he didn't get many opportunities to bat. KL Rahul scored three fifties in the T20 World Cup that positively impacted his position in the ICC T20 Rankings list.
No other Indian cricketer is featured in the latest ICC T20 Batting, Bowling and All-rounder rankings list. Team India's overall rank is third in the Men's T20 Team Rankings after England and Pakistan.
ICC T20 Batsmen Ranking
Pakistan's Babar Azam is ranked at the top of ICC Men's T20 Batsmen rankings, followed by England's Dawid Malan at the second place. South Africa's Aiden Markram made significant gains with his sensational performances during the T20 World Cup 2021, which saw him jump to the 3rd rank in the T20 Batting Rankings.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Rating
|1
|Babar Azam
|Pakistan
|839
|2
|Dawid Malan
|ENG
|800
|3
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|796
|4
|Aaron Finch
|AUS
|732
|5
|Lokesh Rahul
|IND
|727
|6
|Mohammad Rizwan
|PAK
|718
|7
|Devon Conway
|NZ
|700
|8
|Virat Kohli
|IND
|698
|9
|Jos Buttler
|ENG
|674
|10
|Rassie van der Dussen
|SA
|669
ICC T20 Bowler Ranking
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga tops the Men's T20 Bowler rankings, followed by South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at second rank and England's Adil Rashid at the third rank.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Rating
|1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|SL
|797
|2
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|SA
|784
|3
|Adil Rashid
|ENG
|727
|4
|Rashid Khan
|AFG
|710
|5
|Adam Zampa
|AUS
|709
|6
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|AFG
|679
|7
|Anrich Nortje
|SA
|655
|8
|Josh Hazlewood
|AUS
|630
|9
|Tim Southee
|NZ
|626
|10
|Chris Jordan
|ENG
|625
ICC T20 Allrounder Ranking
Afghanistan Skipper Mohammad Nabi is ranked at the top in the T20 All-rounder rankings, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the second position and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is ranked at the third place.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Rating
|1
|Mohammad Nabi
|AFG
|265
|2
|Shakib Al Hasan
|BAN
|260
|3
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|SL
|173
|4
|Glenn Maxwell
|AUS
|165
|5
|Zeeshan Maqsood
|OMA
|160
|6
|J.J. Smit
|NAM
|158
|7
|Aiden Markram
|SA
|156
|8
|Khawar Ali
|OMA
|147
|9
|Mitchell Marsh
|AUS
|146
|10
|Liam Livingstone
|ENG
|142
ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Matches/ Points
|
Rating
|1
|England
|33/9,145
|277
|2
|Pakistan
|39/10,342
|265
|3
|India
|33/8,703
|264
|4
|New Zealand
|33/8,538
|259
|5
|South Africa
|35/8,858
|253
|6
|Australia
|38/9,272
|244
|7
|Afghanistan
|17/3,951
|232
|8
|Bangladesh
|34/7,888
|232
|9
|Sri Lanka
|30/6,951
|232
|10
|West Indies
|34/7,680
|226