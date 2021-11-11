Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ICC Rankings T20: Virat Kohli drops to 8th rank- Check full Men's T20 Batsman Ranking, Bowler Ranking, Allrounder ranking

ICC T20 Ranking: Pakistan's Babar Azam is ranked at the top of ICC Men's T20 Batsmen rankings, followed by England's Dawid Malan at the second place. Check full ICC T20 Batsman Rankings, Bowler Rankings, Allrounder rankings here.

Created On: Nov 11, 2021 16:12 IST
ICC T20 Rankings List
ICC T20 Rankings List

ICC T20I Rankings: Indian batsman KL Rahul moved up three places to be ranked 5th, while skipper Virat Kohli dropped four places to the eighth rank in the latest ICC men's T20I Batting Rankings released on November 10, 2021.

Virat Kohli's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 affected his T20 Batting rankings, as he didn't get many opportunities to bat. KL Rahul scored three fifties in the T20 World Cup that positively impacted his position in the ICC T20 Rankings list. 

No other Indian cricketer is featured in the latest ICC T20 Batting, Bowling and All-rounder rankings list. Team India's overall rank is third in the Men's T20 Team Rankings after England and Pakistan. 

ICC T20 Batsmen Ranking

Pakistan's Babar Azam is ranked at the top of ICC Men's T20 Batsmen rankings, followed by England's Dawid Malan at the second place. South Africa's Aiden Markram made significant gains with his sensational performances during the T20 World Cup 2021, which saw him jump to the 3rd rank in the T20 Batting Rankings. 

Rank

Player

Team

Rating
1 Babar Azam Pakistan 839
2 Dawid Malan 800
3 Aiden Markram 796
4 Aaron Finch 732
5 Lokesh Rahul 727
6 Mohammad Rizwan 718
7 Devon Conway 700
8 Virat Kohli 698
9 Jos Buttler 674
10 Rassie van der Dussen 669

ICC T20 Bowler Ranking

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga tops the Men's T20 Bowler rankings, followed by South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi at second rank and England's Adil Rashid at the third rank. 

 

Rank

Player

Team

Rating
1 Wanindu Hasaranga SL 797
2 Tabraiz Shamsi 784
3 Adil Rashid 727
4 Rashid Khan 710
5 Adam Zampa 709
6 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 679
7 Anrich Nortje 655
8 Josh Hazlewood 630
9 Tim Southee 626
10 Chris Jordan 625

ICC T20 Allrounder Ranking

Afghanistan Skipper Mohammad Nabi is ranked at the top in the T20 All-rounder rankings, followed by Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan at the second position and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga is ranked at the third place. 

Rank

Player

Team

Rating
1 Mohammad Nabi AFG 265
2 Shakib Al Hasan 260
3 Wanindu Hasaranga 173
4 Glenn Maxwell 165
5 Zeeshan Maqsood 160
6 J.J. Smit 158
7 Aiden Markram 156
8 Khawar Ali 147
9 Mitchell Marsh 146
10 Liam Livingstone 142

ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings

Rank

Team

Matches/ Points

Rating
1 England 33/9,145 277
2  Pakistan 39/10,342 265
3  India 33/8,703 264
4  New Zealand 33/8,538 259
5  South Africa 35/8,858 253
6  Australia 38/9,272 244
7  Afghanistan 17/3,951 232
8  Bangladesh 34/7,888 232
9  Sri Lanka 30/6,951 232
10  West Indies 34/7,680 226

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2021
    View all