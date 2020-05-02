ICC Rankings: India lose top spot to Australia in test rankings

India has lost its top spot to Australia in ICC test rankings on May 1 and has now dropped to third. The fall in the ranking was because India’s victory in 12 test matches and just one defeat in 2016-2017 was eliminated from the annual update.

With Australia taking the top spot, India has slipped to the 3rd spot and New Zealand has gained 2nd position in the ICC test rankings.

The latest update has rated the matches played since May 2019 at 100 percent and matches from the previous two years at 50 percent.

Key Highlights:

• Australia acquired a top spot in test rankings as well as gained no.1 spot in the T20 list for the first time.

• England continued its lead in men’s ODI rankings after an annual update which eliminated 2016-2017 results.

• In the test ranking, Australia is leading with 116 points, New Zealand with 115 points and India with 114 points.

• With only the difference of two points, this is the second closest that the top teams have been since test rankings were released in 2003.

• The top three teams were closest in January 2016 when India was leading by a single point from Australia and South Africa

• In the test ranking, South Africa has suffered the biggest fall of eight points and led them dropping below Sri Lanka into 6th

• South Africa has won three series in the selected period and had lost 8 of 9 tests since February 2019, playing against India, Sri Lanka, and England.

ICC Top Test rankings of 10 teams:

Rank Team Points 1 Australia 116 (+8) 2 New Zealand 115 (+5) 3 India 114 (-2) 4 England 105 (-) 5 Sri Lanka 91 (-) 6 South Africa 90 (-8) 7 Pakistan 86 (+1) 8 West Indies 79 (-2) 9 Bangladesh 55 (-5) 10 Zimbabwe 18 (+1)

ODI Team rankings:

• The top ten rankings in ODI team rankings remain unchanged.

• England has increased its lead over India from six to eight points on ODI team rankings.

• New Zealand is still at the 3rd place, three points behind India.

T20 Team Rankings:

• Since T20 rankings were introduced in 2011, Australia with 278 points is on the top of the list for the first time.

• Pakistan who had reached the top position in January 2018 and had overtaken New Zealand, has now fallen down to fourth with 260 points.

• England with 268 points has moved to the second position while India has been up one place to third which is just two points behind.

• Afghanistan has been fallen in its ranking from 7th to 10th.