Icius Tukarami: New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble

A newly discovered spider species has been named Icius Tukarami after assistant sub-inspector Tukaram Omble, who laid down his life to help capture terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 26/11 terror attacks.

The decision of naming the species after the martyred police constable Tukaram Omble was taken by the team of researchers who discovered the species. The researchers had discovered two new species of jumping spider from the Thane-Kalyan region and decided to name one of them after Tukaram Omble in a wonderful gesture.

The second species was named Phintella Cholkei in the memory of a friend Kamlesh Cholke. The species is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai.

The research paper was published in the Russian science journal Anthropoda Selecta. The paper describes the two new species of the genera Phintella and Icius from Maharashtra state. It was published by researchers Dhruv A. Prajapati, John Caleb, Somnath B. Kumbhar and Rajesh Sanap.

One of the researchers, Dhruv A. Prajapati tweeted saying, "Join me to introduce 2 new species of jumping spiders from Maharastra, India! One species is dedicated to ASI Tukaram Omble, who caught terrorist Kasab alive and took 23 bullets. Presenting Icius tukarami from Thane, Maharashtra.”

2/2

Second new species is Phintella cholkei, in remembrance of friend Kamlesh Cholke.

This species is distributed in Thane and Aarey Milk Colony in Mumbai.#TwitterNatureCommunity #WorldofWilds #Luv4Wilds @spiderdayNight #NewDiscoveries pic.twitter.com/haBWfLA7iy — Dhruv Prajapati (@Dhruv_spidy) June 27, 2021

The two new species of spiders include: -Icius Tukarami -Phintella cholkei

Who was Tukaram Omble?

• Tukaram Omble was a Mumbai police officer and army soldier, who served as assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Mumbai Police.

• He was martyred in action while fighting terrorists during the 2008 Mumbai attacks at Girgaum Chowpatty Mumbai.

• He played an instrumental role in apprehending Ajmal Kasab alive, the lone surviving terrorist who was later convicted and hanged.

• The martyred police officer was posthumously honoured by the Indian government with the Ashoka Chakra on January 26, 2009. The Ashoka Chakra is the nation's highest peace-time gallantry award for extraordinary bravery and valour in the line of duty.

What happened on 26/11?

• During 26/11 terror attack, Ajmal Kasab and his fellow terrorist Ismail Khan were attempting to enter the Cama and Albless Hospital after the brutal attack at the CST railway station.

• The two terrorists entered from the back gate of the hospital. The staff had locked all the doors from inside.

• The duo fired at the police team outside the hospital taking the lives of three officers, including Mumbai ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar and Additional Commissioner of the Mumbai Police Ashok Kamte and three constables.

• The two terrorists were later intercepted near Girgaum Chowpatty and it was Tukaram Omble who grabbed the barrel of their rifle.

• The assistant sub-inspector took multiple bullets at point-blank range, ensuring that other police officers don’t get injured during the fire fighting.

• It is his heroism that allowed the other police team to prepare and overpower Kasab to capture him alive.

• Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria wrote in his memoir that Omble's actions that led to Kasab's capture were key to foiling Lashkar-e-Taiba's plans.