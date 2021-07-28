IMF cuts India’s GDP growth forecast to 9.5% for FY22 as second wave hits recovery

The International Monetary Fund on July 27, 2021, bought down its GDP growth forecast for India to 9.5% for the fiscal year to March 31, 2022.

The forecast by IMF for the fiscal year 2021-22 is lower than the 12.5% economic growth that the agency had projected in April 2021, before the deadly second wave took a grip.

For the year 2022-23, the International Monetary Fund expects economic growth of 8.5 percent, larger than the 6.5% that it had projected in April 2021.

We project growth of 6.3% forecast for emerging market and developing economies for 2021 - a 0.4% downgrade from April 2021. However, the outlook can improve with access to vaccines. Read the latest World Economic Outlook to learn more. https://t.co/yxs2PsXM89 #WEO pic.twitter.com/y8Q4MyYy4I — IMF (@IMFNews) July 27, 2021

What led to the cut of India’s growth forecast?

The onset of the severe second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has cut into the economic recovery momentum of the country.

IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) said that the growth prospects in India have been downgraded after the severe second wave of COVID-19 pandemic during March-May 2021 and expected the slow recovery in confidence from that setback.

The country’s economy is moderately recovering from a decline in the financial year ended on March 31, 2021 (7.3%) and a severe second wave of Coronavirus pandemic.

Other global and domestic agencies on India’s growth

The International Monetary Fund has joined a host of domestic and global agencies which have cut the growth estimates of India for the current fiscal.

S&P Global Ratings-

In June 2021, S&P Global Ratings had projected a 9.5% of GDP growth in the current fiscal and 7.8% in 2022-23.

World Bank-

World Bank sees India’s Gross Domestic Product to grow at 8.3% from April 2021 to March 2022.

Asian Development Bank-

Last week, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) downgraded India’s economic growth forecast to 10% from 11% which was estimated in April 2021.

Moody’s-

The US-based rating agency had projected India’s economic growth to be 9.3% in the current fiscal ending in March 2022. Moody’s for the 2021 Calendar year has cut the growth estimate sharply to 9.6%.

Global economy projection by IMF:

As per the IMF report, the global economy overall is projected to grow at 6% in the year 2021 and 4.9% in 2022. The 2021 global forecast is unchanged from April 2021 World Economic Outlook, but with the offsetting revisions.

IMF’s Chief Economist, Gita Gopinath said that the global economic recovery continues, but along with a widening gap between the advanced economies and many emerging markets and developing economies.