India, Myanmar exchange 10 agreements in various fields including energy, infrastructure

India and Myanmar exchanged 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in different various fields including energy, infrastructure, health, transport and communication and conservation of Tigers and other Wildlife.

The MoUs were exchanged following detailed talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Myanmar President U Win Myint in New Delhi. The Myanmar President arrived in New Delhi for a four-day visit along with First Lady Daw Cho Cho on February 26, 2020.

The Myanmar President was accorded with a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Following this, he visited Rajghat and paid tribute to father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a wide range of bilateral issues.

Following is the list of 10 MoUs exchanged between the two nations:

S.No MoU/Agreement Indian Signatory Myanmar Signatory 1 MoU on Cooperation for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons, Rescue, Recovery, Repatriation and Re-Integration of Victims of Trafficking Saurabh Kumar,

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 2 Agreement regarding Indian Grant Assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIP) Saurabh Kumar;

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 3 Project Agreement between Rakhine State and the Embassy of India in Yangon for construction of incinerator in Mrauk Oo township hospital and construction of seed storage houses and water supply systems in Gwa township under Rakhine State Development Programme Saurabh Kumar,

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 4 Project Agreement between Rakhine State Government and the Embassy of India in Yangon for distribution of electricity by solar power in five townships of Rakhine State under Rakhine State Development Program Saurabh Kumar,

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 5 Project agreement for construction of Kyawlyaung- Ohlphyu road and Kyaung Taung Kyaw Paung road in Buthedaung Township under Rakhine State Development Program Saurabh Kumar,

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 6 Project agreement between Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and Embassy of India in Yangon for construction of pre-schools under Rakhine State Development Programme Saurabh Kumar,

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 7 MoU for Cooperation on Combating Timber Trafficking, and Conservation of Tigers and other Wildlife Saurabh Kumar,

Ambassador of India to Myanmar Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 8 MoU between India (MoPNG) and Myanmar (Ministry of Electricity & Energy) for cooperation in the field of petroleum products Sunil Kumar,

Joint Secretary in the

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas U Than Zaw, Director General, Oil & Gas Planning Department, Ministry of Electricity & Energy 9 MoU between the Union Ministry of Communications and Myanmar’s Ministry of Transport & Communications on cooperation in the field of communication Anshu Prakash,

Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India 10 MoU for cooperation in the field of health research between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Department of Medical Research (DMR), M/o Health & Sports of Myanmar Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, ICMR Moe Kyaw Aung,

Ambassador of Myanmar to India

Background

India is Myanmar’s fifth-largest trading partner and shares religious ethnic and linguistic ties with the nation. The bilateral trade between the two nations witnessed an 8 percent jump during 2018-19 and the current trade stands at USD 1.7 billion.

Myanmar is the only ASEAN nation adjoining India that provides a gateway to South East Asia. India is further aiming to boost its cooperation with the nation under its Act East and Neighborhood First Policies.