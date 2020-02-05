India develops new vaccine to control classical swine fever

The Indian Institute of Veterinary Research (IVRI) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) developed a new vaccine to control classical swine fever. A report published in government news agency stated that a new vaccine will be cheaper and more effective.

Classical Swine Fever Vaccine (CSFV) is the most common disease in pigs that causes a high mortality rate of swine in India. India has been using UK based swine fever vaccine since 1964. The traditional vaccine is responsible for sacrificing a large number of rabbits.

Benefits of indigenous vaccine

• This vaccine will help to protect rabbits as currently lapinized CSF (Classical Swine Fever) vaccines are manufactured from rabbits.

• This new vaccine will provide two years of immunization capacity, while the existing vaccines only provide 3 to 6 months of immunization capacity.

• IVRI developed a cell culture vaccine to do away the sacrificing of rabbits. The new vaccine will be ready for commercial production within a year.

• The report said that the new vaccine will be a part of the government’s One Health Initiative.

Importance

Classical Swine Fever (CSF) is one of the biggest pigs’ diseases in India. It causes a loss of about 400 crores of rupees per year in India. This has led to a decrease in the population of pigs in 2019. India currently requires 22 million doses of the CSF (Classical Swine Fever) vaccine every year. However, currently, only 1.2 million doses are being produced. The reason behind its less production is that only 50 doses can be prepared from the spleen of a rabbit.

What is Classical Swine Fever (CSF)?

Hog Cholera or Classical swine fever (CSF) is a contagious viral disease of domestic and wild swine. It happens due to the viruses that bring viral diarrhea in pigs and ailments in sheep. World Organisation for Animal Health has mentioned only one type of CSF virus. However, the disease does not harm humans but all-important precautions are advised to follow.