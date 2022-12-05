Aviation safety ranking: India jumps to 48th spot by ICAO

India jumped to the 48th position in the global aviation safety ranking by the International Civil Aviation Organization. The position is the highest-ever spot attained by the country. India was in the 102nd position four years ago in the ranking.

The country’s score in terms of effective implementation of key safety measures has also improved to 85.49%, succeeding China (49), Turkey (54), and Israel (50). In the 2018 Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme India’s score was 69.95%.

Speaking on the occasion, DGCA director general Arun Kumar said “maintaining the newfound status is a challenge. We assure all our stakeholders that DGCA will leave no stone unturned to further improve India’s ranking”.

India is now among the top 50 countries with best aviation safety according to the latest @icao rankings.

This major breakthrough in safety ranking will also help Indian airlines to expand internationally.#aviationdaily #aviation pic.twitter.com/q8OguzqJO7 — MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 4, 2022

India’s increased rank in aviation safety: Significance

1. The increased ranking denotes that India has improved its air safety processes.

2. Advanced aviation safety in home skies also permits Indian carriers to expand faster in overseas markets as permissions for new services are easier to get.

Aviation safety ranking: Key details

1. Singapore has been ranked at the top of the list, followed by the UAE at the second and South Korea at the third position.

2. The officials also added that China is in 49th place.

3. The United Nations agency organized the audit from November 9 to 16 in areas such as legislation, airworthiness, operations, and aerodrome.

4. India’s score for civil aviation organizations increased from 63.64% to 72.73 %, aircraft operations from 80.34% to 97.44%, personnel licensing and training from 25.58% to 84.71%, and aerodrome and ground aid from 72.36% to 92.68%.

What do you mean by aviation safety?

Aviation safety is the theory and practice of risk management in the aviation industry. This comprises doing research to prevent aviation disasters and incidents, educating air transport staff, passengers, and the public in general, and designing aircraft and aviation infrastructure. The aviation industry is heavily regulated and scrutinized. Aviation security is designed to deter purposeful harm or interruption to frequent fliers, planes, and facilities, rather than unintended accidents.