India, Maldives signs deals in sustainable urban development, public broadcasting

The Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid informed on February 20, 2021, that India and Maldives have signed multiple agreements in sustainable urban development and public broadcasting.

The Foreign Minister shared the news via Twitter and also mentioned that the Maldives India partnership has continued to expand into new areas of cooperation, for the mutual benefit of people.

Today, we ink MoUs in the fields of public broadcasting, sustainable urban development. The #MaldivesIndiaPartnership continues to expand into new areas of cooperation, for the mutual benefit of our people! @psm_mkt @MoNPHImv pic.twitter.com/0ayK4uugp1 — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) February 20, 2021

The pacts between both the nations were signed during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Maldives. The five agreements signed will help in boosting the infrastructure in the island nation.

Witnessed the exchange of agreements on a wide range of domains we are working on together- incl. fish processing, public broadcasting, sustainable urban development, road infrastructure & housing. Emblematic of our strong & multi-faceted development partnership. pic.twitter.com/Fne0cjVqki — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2021

Agreements signed between India and Maldives:

• A letter of intent has been signed between EXIM Bank of India and Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation, for 2,000 social housing units. This further indicates an increasing interest from Indian investors in the Maldives.

• A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between India and Maldives to establish Geydhoshu Masplant in Noonu Kendhikulhudhoo. The agreement will allocate Indian grant assistance under the High Impact Community Development Projects Scheme for the further development of small-scale fish processing plants in the Maldives.

• The EXIM Bank of India and the Maldives government also signed the Second Amendatory Dollar Credit Line Agreement. It will re-purpose the balance of the 2011 USD 40 million Line of Credit, for the development of roads across the island which is also a much-needed investment in the Maldives.

• An MoU has been signed on an exchange of content and expertise and capacity building between Prasar Bharati and Public State Media, Maldives.

• An agreement in sustainable urban development between the Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Maldives, and MoHUA has also been inked.

India’s assistance to the Maldives:

The rapid and comprehensive assistance of India to the Maldives since the outbreak of the pandemic has also enforced India’s credentials as the first responder. Maldives was the first country to receive the gift of 1,00,000 COVID-19 doses of Coronavirus vaccines from India in January 2021.

EAM’s visit to the Maldives:

During his visit, the External Affairs Minister called on President of Maldives Mohamed Solih and also had substantive discussions with the Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Economic Development, Finance and Planning, and Infrastructure.

The Union Minister also called on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and met with other political leaders. After his visit to the Maldives, EAM will now be visiting Mauritius on February 22-23, 2021.