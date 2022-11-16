India ranks at 8th on Global List for Climate Protection, climbs two spots: Report

CCPI Index 2022: India has climbed two spots to rank 8th out of 63 in the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI) 2023. The improvement in rank is the result of India’s low emissions and the increasing use of renewable energy.

The Climate Change Performance Index report was published on November 14, 2022, by three environmental non-governmental organizations that track the climate performance of the European Union and 59 countries. Together, it accounts for over 92 percent of the Greenhouse Gas emissions in the world.

Climate Change Performance Index: Objective

The Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), which has been published since 2005, aims at enhancing transparency in international climate politics. It also enables the comparison of individual countries’ climate protection efforts and progress.

Climate Change Performance Index: Key Highlights

1.The rankings in the report by three environmental non-governmental organizations are based on how well the countries have been doing to halve their emissions by 2030- an essential aspect to keeping the 1.5 degree Celsius goal within reach and preventing dangerous climate change.

2. The report leaves the first three places in the ranking empty as no country has performed well enough in all the index categories to achieve an overall very high rating.

3. The report puts Denmark in fourth place, followed by Sweden and Chile.

4. China, which is also the world’s biggest polluter, fell 13 places to 51st in CCPI 2022 and also received an overall very-low rating due to the plans for new coal-fired power plants.

5. The United States rose by three ranks to the 52nd, Iran (63rd), Saudi Arabia (62nd) and Kazakhstan (61st) fared the worst.

What CCPI says about India’s performance?

As per the report, the country is on track to meet its 2030 emissions targets, compatible with the well-below 2-degree Celsius scenario. However, the renewable energy pathway is not on track for the 2030 target.

Since the last Climate Change Performance Index, India has updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and has also announced a net-zero target for 2070. Net Zero means achieving the balance between the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere and those taken out.

The report has further noted that India is among the 9 countries responsible for 90 percent of global coal production. It also plans to increase its oil, gas, and oil production by over 5 percent by 2030.

Top 10 countries on CCPI

The top three positions in the report remain empty since no country has done exceptionally well.

Rank Countries 1 2 3 4 Denmark 5 Sweden 6 Chile 7 Morocco 8 India 9 Estonia 10 Norway

Climate Change Performance Index

The Climate Change Performance Index is an instrument to enable transparency in national and international climate politics.

It uses a standardized framework to compare the climate performance of 59 countries and the European Union, which together account for 92 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The Climate Protection Performance is assessed in four categories: Greenhouse Gas emissions, Renewable Energy, Energy use, and Climate Policy.

