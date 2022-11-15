World Population reaches 8 billion, doubles since 1974

World Population 8 billion: As per the United Nations estimates, the world’s population reached 8 billion on November 15, 2022. The latest projections by the global body suggested that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.4 billion in 2100.

The annual World Population Prospect Report also notes that the global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen to less than one percent in 2020.

While it took 12 years for the global population to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion, it will take approximately 15 years- until 2037- for it to reach 9 billion, a sign that the overall growth rate of the global population has been slowing.

8⃣ billion hopes

8⃣ billion dreams

8⃣ billion possibilities



Our planet is now home to 8⃣ billion people.



World Population reaches 8 billion: Key Highlights

1. In the year 2022, the two most populous regions were both in Asia: Eastern and South Eastern Asia with 2.3 billion people and Central and Southern Asia with 2.1 billion. India and China, with more than 1.4 billion each, accounted for the most population in these regions.

2. More than half of the projected increase in the world population up to 2050 will be concentrated in just 8 countries: Egypt, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Tanzania, and the Philippines.

3. As per the UN estimates, India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country during 2023.

4. Even though population growth magnifies the environmental impact of economic development, rising per capita incomes are the main driver of unsustainable patterns of production and consumption.

World Population grows: What is the reason?

Population growth is caused in part by the declining levels of mortality, as reflected in an increased level of life expectancy at birth.

Globally, life expectancy reached 72.8 years in 2019 which is an increase of almost 9 years in 1990. Further, the reductions in mortality are projected to result in average longevity of around 77.2 years globally in 2050.

Countries with the highest fertility levels tend to be those with the lowest per capita income. Therefore, the global population has over time become increasingly concentrated among the world’s poorest countries, most of which are in Sub-Saharan Africa.

India’s population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion mark

As the world population reaches 8 billion, India, which was formerly a powerful driver of the number of people on the planet is experiencing a slowdown.

Falling fertility rates in South Asian countries have forced at least one state to consider reviewing their policies that encouraged families not to go beyond having two children.

The world’s population is estimated by the UN to have hit 8 billion with China and India accounting for more than a third of the total. India estimates its population at 1.38 billion, slightly lower than the 1.4 billion that the World Bank estimates for China.

