Australian of the Year Award 2023: Indian-Origin Sikh Amar Singh wins award for supporting community

Australian of the Year 2023: An Indian-Origin Sikh Volunteer Amar Singh was honored along with three others with the prestigious 2023 New South Wales Australian of the Year Award. Amar Singh has been honored for supporting the community during floods, bushfires, drought, and the pandemic.

The New South Wales Government made the announcement of Amar Singh in the ‘local hero’ category on November 3, 2022. The National Award of the country honors the achievements of the community members, while also emphasizing the significance of service to the nation of Australia.

A round of applause for these four #AusoftheYear finalists 👏 pic.twitter.com/7do6Wbc48n — AusoftheYearAwards (@ausoftheyear) November 2, 2022

Who is Amar Singh? Winner of Australian of the year Award 2023

1. An Indian-origin Sikh in Australia, Amar Singh founded ‘Turbans4Australia' 7 years ago. It is a charity organization that works towards supporting the displaced and vulnerable impacted by natural calamities.

2. Amar Singh who is a key advocate of multiculturalism and social cohesion has experienced ethnic slurs because of his turban and beard. However, he believes that helping others should not be limited by language, religion, or cultural background.

3. Amar Singh moved to Australia as a teenager and was passionate about community service from a young age.

4. He had also volunteered during Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Invictus Games, and many other community events.

Amar Singh’s ‘Turbans4Australia

Every week, Turbans4Australian package and distribute up to 450 food and grocery hampers to people experiencing food insecurity in Western Sydney.

Turbans4Asutralia has also delivered hay to the farmers experiencing drought, supplies to flood victims in Lismore, and bushfire-impacted people on the South Coast. They also provided food hampers to the isolated and vulnerable during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Australian of the Year

The Australian of the Year is a national award that is conferred on an Australian citizen by the National Australia Day Council. It is a not-for-profit Australian Government owned social enterprise.

Since 1960, the Australian of the Year award has been bestowed as part of the celebrations surrounding Australia Day. It has steadily become one of the nation’s pre-eminent awards.

