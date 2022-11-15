IFFI: Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 to be given to Spanish Film Director & Writer Carlos Saura

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award winner: Carlos Saura, Award-winning Spanish Film Director will be honoured with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India which starts from November 20 to 28, 2022 in Panaji, Goa.

The International Film Festival of India this year will see 280 films from 79 countries, including 20 non-feature films and 25 feature films screened over the 8-day period. ‘Alma and Oskar’, the Austrian film which is directed by Dieter Berner will open the annual festival while Krzysztof Zanussi’s ‘Perfect Number’ will be the closing film.

The most prestigious award of #IFFI53, Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award- 2022 will be given to Spanish Director-Writer-Actor-Producer, Carlos Saura from Spain



53rd International Film Festival of India: Highlights

1. Three films of Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Asha Parekh will be screened as a retrospective at the upcoming edition of the film festival. ‘Do Badan’, ‘Teesri Manzil’, and ‘Kati Patang’ are the three of her favorite movies that the legendary actress herself suggested.

2. Spanish director & writer Carlos Saura will be honored with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award 2022. Eight of his films will also be screened as part of a retrospective.

3. To mark 50 years of Manipur in Cinema, five Manipuri films, including Ishanou and Ratan Thiyam- the Man of the Theatre will also be showcased.

4. Kannada Film ‘Hadinelentu’ will open the feature section of the Indian Panorama.

5. Pan Nalin’s Gujarat Film ‘The Chhello Show’ which is also India’s official entry to the Oscars and Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘India Lockdown’ will have special screenings at the festival.

6. The IFFI will also house pavilions of more than 13 Indian states, including those of Punjab, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, and participating countries such as Russia and France.

53rd International Film Festival of India: Significance

As per the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Apurva Chandra, the 53rd edition of the festival is important as it is the first chapter to be organized in person after the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chandra added many people from other countries could not participate in the last two IFFIs. This time it will be held in a physical format, however, keeping in mind the interests of those who still have problems, masterclasses, selected film screenings and talks will be made available virtually.

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

IFFI Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award is an international honor which is instituted by the International Film Festival of India. The recipient is honored for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of world cinema. The award was first instituted in 1999 at the 30th International Film Festival of India.

