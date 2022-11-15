National Sports Awards 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal awarded Khel Ratna Award; Check full list of winners

National Sports Awards in India: Table Tennis Player Achanta Sharath Kamal has been awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Check National Sports Awards 2022 winners list below. 

National Sports Awards 2022
National Sports Awards 2022

National Sports Awards 2022 winners list: The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry announced the National Sports Awards 2022. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been awarded to the Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the other hand, Arjuna Awards will be given to 25 players including Nikhat Zareen, Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi, and Omprakash Mitharval, among others.

For Dronacharya Award, five coaches have been chosen in the regular category and three coaches in the Lifetime Category. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games will be given to four sportspersons.

The awardees of the National Sports Awards 2022 will receive their awards from the President at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30, 2022.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022

S. No.

Name of the sportsperson

Discipline

1.

Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta

Table Tennis

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2022

S. No.

Name of the sportsperson

Discipline

1.

Ms Seema Punia

Athletics

2.

Shri Eldhose Paul

Athletics

3.

Shri Avinash Mukund Sable

Athletics

4.

Shri Lakshya Sen

Badminton

5.

Shri Prannoy HS

Badminton

6.

Shri Amit

Boxing

7.

Ms Nikhat Zareen

Boxing

8.

Ms Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni

Chess

9.

Shri R Praggnanandhaa

Chess

10.

Ms Deep Grace Ekka

Hockey

11.

Ms Shushila Devi

Judo

12.

Ms Sakshi Kumari

Kabaddi

13.

Ms Nayan Moni Saikia

Lawn Bowl

14.

Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar

Mallakhamb

15.

Ms ElavenilValarivan

Shooting

16.

Shri Omprakash Mitharval

Shooting

17.

Ms Sreeja Akula

Table Tennis

18.

Shri Vikas Thakur

Weightlifting

19.

Ms Anshu

Wrestling

20.

Ms Sarita

Wrestling

21.

Shri Parveen

Wushu

22.

Ms Manasi Girishchandra Joshi

Para Badminton

23.

Shri Tarun Dhillon

Para Badminton

24.

Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil

Para Swimming

25.

Ms Jerlin Anika J

Deaf Badminton

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022

A. Regular Category:

S. No.

Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)

Discipline

1.

Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja

Archery

2.

Shri Mohammad Ali Qamar

Boxing

3.

Ms Suma Siddharth Shirur

Para Shooting

4.

Shri Sujeet Maan

Wrestling

B. Lifetime Category:

S.No.

Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)

Discipline

1.

Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad

Cricket

2.

Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh

Football

3.

Shri Raj Singh

Wrestling

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2022

S. No.

Name of the sportsperson

Discipline

1.

Ms Ashwini Akkunji C.

Athletics

2.

Shri Dharamvir Singh

Hockey

3.

Shri B.C Suresh

Kabaddi

4.

Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung

Para Athletics

Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

S. No.

Category

Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022

1.

Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent

TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited

 

2.

Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

3.

Sports for Development

 

Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

National Sports Awards 2022: Key Points

1. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the most spectacular and outstanding performance by the sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.

2. Arjuna Award is given for an outstanding performance over the period of the previous four years. It also recognizes the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline.

3. Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis. 

4. Dhyanchand Award for Lifetime Achievement is given to honour the sportspersons who have contributed to the sports through their performance.

5. Rashtriya Khel Ratna Puraskar is given to corporate entities, Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including Sports bodies at the National and State level.

6. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy is given to the overall Top performing University in inter-university tournaments.

About National Sports Awards

National Sports Awards is a collective name that is given to the 6 Sports Awards of the Republic of India. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The awards are presented by the President of India in the same ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

Natasa Pirc Musar elected as the first Female President of Slovenia

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play