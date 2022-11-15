National Sports Awards 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal awarded Khel Ratna Award; Check full list of winners

National Sports Awards 2022 winners list: The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry announced the National Sports Awards 2022. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been awarded to the Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the other hand, Arjuna Awards will be given to 25 players including Nikhat Zareen, Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi, and Omprakash Mitharval, among others.

For Dronacharya Award, five coaches have been chosen in the regular category and three coaches in the Lifetime Category. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games will be given to four sportspersons.

The awardees of the National Sports Awards 2022 will receive their awards from the President at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30, 2022.

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta Table Tennis

Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2022

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Ms Seema Punia Athletics 2. Shri Eldhose Paul Athletics 3. Shri Avinash Mukund Sable Athletics 4. Shri Lakshya Sen Badminton 5. Shri Prannoy HS Badminton 6. Shri Amit Boxing 7. Ms Nikhat Zareen Boxing 8. Ms Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni Chess 9. Shri R Praggnanandhaa Chess 10. Ms Deep Grace Ekka Hockey 11. Ms Shushila Devi Judo 12. Ms Sakshi Kumari Kabaddi 13. Ms Nayan Moni Saikia Lawn Bowl 14. Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar Mallakhamb 15. Ms ElavenilValarivan Shooting 16. Shri Omprakash Mitharval Shooting 17. Ms Sreeja Akula Table Tennis 18. Shri Vikas Thakur Weightlifting 19. Ms Anshu Wrestling 20. Ms Sarita Wrestling 21. Shri Parveen Wushu 22. Ms Manasi Girishchandra Joshi Para Badminton 23. Shri Tarun Dhillon Para Badminton 24. Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil Para Swimming 25. Ms Jerlin Anika J Deaf Badminton

Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022

A. Regular Category:

S. No. Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja Archery 2. Shri Mohammad Ali Qamar Boxing 3. Ms Suma Siddharth Shirur Para Shooting 4. Shri Sujeet Maan Wrestling

B. Lifetime Category:

S.No. Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms) Discipline 1. Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad Cricket 2. Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh Football 3. Shri Raj Singh Wrestling

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2022

S. No. Name of the sportsperson Discipline 1. Ms Ashwini Akkunji C. Athletics 2. Shri Dharamvir Singh Hockey 3. Shri B.C Suresh Kabaddi 4. Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung Para Athletics

​Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022

S. No. Category Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022 1. Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited 2. Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology 3. Sports for Development Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association

​Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

National Sports Awards 2022: Key Points

1. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the most spectacular and outstanding performance by the sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.

2. Arjuna Award is given for an outstanding performance over the period of the previous four years. It also recognizes the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline.

3. Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis.

4. Dhyanchand Award for Lifetime Achievement is given to honour the sportspersons who have contributed to the sports through their performance.

5. Rashtriya Khel Ratna Puraskar is given to corporate entities, Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including Sports bodies at the National and State level.

6. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy is given to the overall Top performing University in inter-university tournaments.

About National Sports Awards

National Sports Awards is a collective name that is given to the 6 Sports Awards of the Republic of India. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The awards are presented by the President of India in the same ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

