National Sports Awards 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal awarded Khel Ratna Award; Check full list of winners
National Sports Awards in India: Table Tennis Player Achanta Sharath Kamal has been awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Check National Sports Awards 2022 winners list below.
National Sports Awards 2022 winners list: The Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry announced the National Sports Awards 2022. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award has been awarded to the Table Tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the other hand, Arjuna Awards will be given to 25 players including Nikhat Zareen, Seema Punia, Lakshya Sen, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Devi, and Omprakash Mitharval, among others.
For Dronacharya Award, five coaches have been chosen in the regular category and three coaches in the Lifetime Category. Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games will be given to four sportspersons.
The awardees of the National Sports Awards 2022 will receive their awards from the President at a specially organized function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on November 30, 2022.
President Droupadi Murmu will give away the National Sports Awards on 30th November. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to Sharath Kamal Achanta. 25 Sports persons will receive Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports: Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports pic.twitter.com/r7Vj1zJNST— ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022
Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022
|
S. No.
|
Name of the sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
1.
|
Shri Sharath Kamal Achanta
|
Table Tennis
Arjuna Awards for outstanding performance in Sports and Games 2022
|
S. No.
|
Name of the sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
1.
|
Ms Seema Punia
|
Athletics
|
2.
|
Shri Eldhose Paul
|
Athletics
|
3.
|
Shri Avinash Mukund Sable
|
Athletics
|
4.
|
Shri Lakshya Sen
|
Badminton
|
5.
|
Shri Prannoy HS
|
Badminton
|
6.
|
Shri Amit
|
Boxing
|
7.
|
Ms Nikhat Zareen
|
Boxing
|
8.
|
Ms Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni
|
Chess
|
9.
|
Shri R Praggnanandhaa
|
Chess
|
10.
|
Ms Deep Grace Ekka
|
Hockey
|
11.
|
Ms Shushila Devi
|
Judo
|
12.
|
Ms Sakshi Kumari
|
Kabaddi
|
13.
|
Ms Nayan Moni Saikia
|
Lawn Bowl
|
14.
|
Shri Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar
|
Mallakhamb
|
15.
|
Ms ElavenilValarivan
|
Shooting
|
16.
|
Shri Omprakash Mitharval
|
Shooting
|
17.
|
Ms Sreeja Akula
|
Table Tennis
|
18.
|
Shri Vikas Thakur
|
Weightlifting
|
19.
|
Ms Anshu
|
Wrestling
|
20.
|
Ms Sarita
|
Wrestling
|
21.
|
Shri Parveen
|
Wushu
|
22.
|
Ms Manasi Girishchandra Joshi
|
Para Badminton
|
23.
|
Shri Tarun Dhillon
|
Para Badminton
|
24.
|
Shri Swapnil Sanjay Patil
|
Para Swimming
|
25.
|
Ms Jerlin Anika J
|
Deaf Badminton
Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in Sports and Games 2022
A. Regular Category:
|
S. No.
|
Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)
|
Discipline
|
1.
|
Shri Jiwanjot Singh Teja
|
Archery
|
2.
|
Shri Mohammad Ali Qamar
|
Boxing
|
3.
|
Ms Suma Siddharth Shirur
|
Para Shooting
|
4.
|
Shri Sujeet Maan
|
Wrestling
B. Lifetime Category:
|
S.No.
|
Name of the Coach (S/Shri/Ms)
|
Discipline
|
1.
|
Shri Dinesh Jawahar Lad
|
Cricket
|
2.
|
Shri Bimal Prafulla Ghosh
|
Football
|
3.
|
Shri Raj Singh
|
Wrestling
Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement in Sports and Games 2022
|
S. No.
|
Name of the sportsperson
|
Discipline
|
1.
|
Ms Ashwini Akkunji C.
|
Athletics
|
2.
|
Shri Dharamvir Singh
|
Hockey
|
3.
|
Shri B.C Suresh
|
Kabaddi
|
4.
|
Shri Nir Bahadur Gurung
|
Para Athletics
Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022
|
S. No.
|
Category
|
Entity recommended for RashtriyaKhel Protsahan Puruskar, 2022
|
1.
|
Identification and Nurturing of Budding and Young Talent
|
TransStadia Enterprises Private Limited
|
2.
|
Encouragement to sports through Corporate Social Responsibility
|
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
|
3.
|
Sports for Development
|
Ladakh Ski & Snowboard Association
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy 2022
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
National Sports Awards 2022: Key Points
1. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award is given for the most spectacular and outstanding performance by the sportsperson over the period of the previous four years.
2. Arjuna Award is given for an outstanding performance over the period of the previous four years. It also recognizes the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, and a sense of discipline.
3. Dronacharya Award is given to the coaches for doing outstanding and meritorious work on a consistent basis.
4. Dhyanchand Award for Lifetime Achievement is given to honour the sportspersons who have contributed to the sports through their performance.
5. Rashtriya Khel Ratna Puraskar is given to corporate entities, Sports Control Boards, NGOs, including Sports bodies at the National and State level.
6. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy is given to the overall Top performing University in inter-university tournaments.
About National Sports Awards
National Sports Awards is a collective name that is given to the 6 Sports Awards of the Republic of India. It is awarded annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The awards are presented by the President of India in the same ceremony at the Presidential Palace.
