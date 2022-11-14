Natasa Pirc Musar elected as the first Female President of Slovenia

Slovenia President: Natasa Pirc Musar, a lawyer won the second round of Slovenia’s Presidential election on November 13, 2022, and is all set to become the first female President of the country. 54-year-old Natasa Pirc Musar won 53.86 percent of votes in the runoff, while her rival, right-wing politician and the former Foreign Minister Andze Logar won 46.14 percent of votes, as per the election commission data based on the 99 percent of the votes counted.

Natasa Pirc Musar, after claiming the victory in Slovenian Presidential Elections said, “I will do my best to be a true president for all, to work for fundamental and constitutional human and democratic rights and democracy.”

Lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar wins Slovenian presidential vote - preliminary results https://t.co/TwUAuoKh90 pic.twitter.com/h9KLe8qAC2 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 13, 2022

Who is Natasa Pirc Musar?

Natasa Pirc Musar is a Slovenian Attorney and book author, former Information commissioner, journalist, and the former President of Slovenia’s Red Cross.

Musar is best known for her rulings and the books on freedom of information, high-profile legal cases, in which she represented Slovenia-born Melania Trump, the Social Democrats Political Party of Slovenia, and other notable clients.

Political Career

On June 23, 2022, Natasa Pirc Musar announced her candidacy for the President of Slovenia in the 2022 Presidential Elections. She was also the first to announce her candidacy for President and she has also endorsed the former Presidents of Slovenia.

Slovenia Presidential Elections 2022: Key Points

1. The new President of Slovenia, an EU, and NATO Member state, will replace Borut Pahor who has been active in politics for 30 years.

2. Borut Pohar, a former fashion model who served two five-year terms, is often referred to in public as the Instagram President for his use of the social network.

3. The new President Natasa Pirc Musar, a former TV Representer who became a lawyer, campaigned on human rights the rule of law, and social welfare issues.

4. On the other hand, her rival Logar is a member of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of the former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who lost April’s Parliamentary election to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of Rober Golub.

President of Slovenia

The President of Slovenia is the head of the state of the Republic of Slovenia. It was established on December 23, 1991, when the National Assembly passed a new Constitution as a result of the Independence from the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

As per the Constitution, the President is the highest representative of the state. In practice, the position of President is mostly ceremonial. However, among other things, the President is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Slovenian Armed Forces.

The President of Slovenia is directly elected by universal adult suffrage for a term of 5 years. Any Slovenian citizen can run for President but can hold only two consecutive terms in office.

G20 Ministers officially launch billion-dollar fund to tackle next pandemic