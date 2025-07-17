India’s Solar Power Increased by 4000 Percent; On Path to become Global Clean Energy Leader

News

According to Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, India's solar power capacity has increased by 4,000% in recent years. He stated that the nation has achieved 227 GW of renewable energy and is on course to achieve energy self-reliance while speaking at the India Energy Storage Week (IESW) in New Delhi. This is a significant step towards India's future clean energy. India’s Progress on Paris Agreement Climate Goals Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal stated at the IESW 2025 event that India might be the first G20 nation to achieve the climate targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. He commended the advancements made in the production of solar panels, pointing out that during the past ten years, the capacity of solar cells has increased twenty-one times and that of solar modules has increased 38 times.

He also highlighted effective initiatives like the PM Kusum Yojana, which encourages farmers to utilize solar pumps, and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which intends to supply rooftop solar panels to one crore families. India’s Focus on Renewable Energy In order to boost renewable sources, Shri Goyal emphasized the importance of concentrating on energy storage. He described how batteries, pumped storage, and hydro systems are essential for supplying clean power all day, every day. He also mentioned a new ₹1 lakh crore Innovation Fund that the Cabinet has agreed to fund research into solid-state and hybrid batteries, among other next-generation battery technologies. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program was also introduced by the government to incentivize businesses to produce Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) in India.