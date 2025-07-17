Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

India’s Solar Power Increased by 4000 Percent; On Path to become Global Clean Energy Leader

India’s solar power capacity has increased by 4,000% with 227 GW of renewable energy. Union Minister Piyush Goyal at IESW 2025 highlighted India’s progress towards energy self-reliance and its goal of becoming the first G20 nation to meet Paris Agreement climate targets.

Vidhee Tripathi
ByVidhee Tripathi
Jul 17, 2025, 20:25 IST

According to Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, India's solar power capacity has increased by 4,000% in recent years. He stated that the nation has achieved 227 GW of renewable energy and is on course to achieve energy self-reliance while speaking at the India Energy Storage Week (IESW) in New Delhi. This is a significant step towards India's future clean energy.

India’s Progress on Paris Agreement Climate Goals

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal stated at the IESW 2025 event that India might be the first G20 nation to achieve the climate targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. He commended the advancements made in the production of solar panels, pointing out that during the past ten years, the capacity of solar cells has increased twenty-one times and that of solar modules has increased 38 times.

He also highlighted effective initiatives like the PM Kusum Yojana, which encourages farmers to utilize solar pumps, and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which intends to supply rooftop solar panels to one crore families.

India’s Focus on Renewable Energy

In order to boost renewable sources, Shri Goyal emphasized the importance of concentrating on energy storage. He described how batteries, pumped storage, and hydro systems are essential for supplying clean power all day, every day. He also mentioned a new ₹1 lakh crore Innovation Fund that the Cabinet has agreed to fund research into solid-state and hybrid batteries, among other next-generation battery technologies.

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program was also introduced by the government to incentivize businesses to produce Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) in India.

Global Leader in Clean Energy

The Minister encouraged businesses to create robust supply chains that aren't overly reliant on any one nation or area. He discussed the development of all the components of the energy ecosystem, including semiconductors, charging infrastructure, battery recycling, and raw materials.

He claimed that India will become a global leader in clean energy technologies and energy self-sufficient as a result of this overall expansion. In order to realize this objective, the Minister also urged collaborations between researchers, industry participants, and legislators.

India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025 

Each year, leaders from the energy, battery, e-mobility, and green hydrogen industries come together for India Energy Storage Week (IESW). The event this year, which took place at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, highlighted government initiatives, cutting-edge technologies, and clean energy solutions.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest daily, weekly and monthly Current Affairs and GK in English and Hindi for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railway, Defence and exams. Download Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

AndroidIOS

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News