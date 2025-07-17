India’s Solar Power Increased by 4000 Percent; On Path to become Global Clean Energy Leader

According to Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, India's solar power capacity has increased by 4,000% in recent years. He stated that the nation has achieved 227 GW of renewable energy and is on course to achieve energy self-reliance while speaking at the India Energy Storage Week (IESW) in New Delhi. This is a significant step towards India's future clean energy.
India’s Progress on Paris Agreement Climate Goals
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal stated at the IESW 2025 event that India might be the first G20 nation to achieve the climate targets outlined in the Paris Agreement. He commended the advancements made in the production of solar panels, pointing out that during the past ten years, the capacity of solar cells has increased twenty-one times and that of solar modules has increased 38 times.
He also highlighted effective initiatives like the PM Kusum Yojana, which encourages farmers to utilize solar pumps, and the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which intends to supply rooftop solar panels to one crore families.
India’s Focus on Renewable Energy
In order to boost renewable sources, Shri Goyal emphasized the importance of concentrating on energy storage. He described how batteries, pumped storage, and hydro systems are essential for supplying clean power all day, every day. He also mentioned a new ₹1 lakh crore Innovation Fund that the Cabinet has agreed to fund research into solid-state and hybrid batteries, among other next-generation battery technologies.
The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program was also introduced by the government to incentivize businesses to produce Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC) in India.
Global Leader in Clean Energy
The Minister encouraged businesses to create robust supply chains that aren't overly reliant on any one nation or area. He discussed the development of all the components of the energy ecosystem, including semiconductors, charging infrastructure, battery recycling, and raw materials.
He claimed that India will become a global leader in clean energy technologies and energy self-sufficient as a result of this overall expansion. In order to realize this objective, the Minister also urged collaborations between researchers, industry participants, and legislators.
India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2025
Each year, leaders from the energy, battery, e-mobility, and green hydrogen industries come together for India Energy Storage Week (IESW). The event this year, which took place at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, highlighted government initiatives, cutting-edge technologies, and clean energy solutions.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation