India Telecom 2021 organised for convergence of technologies, telecom buyers from over 45 countries attend

The Telecom Equipment Export Promotion Council (TEPC) organised 'India Telecom 2021’ on March 3-4, 2021 under the Market Access Initiative Scheme (MAI) of the Department of Commerce and with the support of the Department of Telecommunications & Ministry of External Affairs.

India Telecom 2021 is an exclusive International Business Expo that saw participation from over 1,000 delegates, out of which more than 200 were foreign delegates from over 45 countries.

The event was inaugurated by Minister for State for Communication Sanjay ShamraoDhotre. Over 40 Indian telecom companies showcased their state-of-the-art products and capabilities at the exhibition that was organised a part of the event.

Inaugurated 2-day Virtual International Conference & Exhibition 'India Telecom 2021', organized by @NewTEPC, today. We have seen the power of connectivity during #COVID19 with the sector leveraging technology & a coordinated global digital response to fight the pandemic. #telecom pic.twitter.com/ESHv6g5gLW — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) March 3, 2021

Significance

• The India Telecom 2021 is extremely important for the Indian exporters and has a very high impact on all the Telecom and IT Stakeholders.

• India is a fast-growing telecom market, which is fueled by data growth and this rising local demand pushes the domestic telecom companies to create innovative, high-quality products and solutions that can serve the requirements of both India and emerging markets across the globe.

• Indian companies along with providing state-of-the-art telecom products and services are open to partner and provide skill development training to overseas buyers.

• India Telecom 2021 provided an ideal platform for the convergence of various technologies and business exchange.

While speaking at the event, Minister for State for Communication Sanjay ShamraoDhotre said that the Government has been striving to fulfill PM Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India, which will bridge the digital divide in the country and foster financial inclusion by making critical services available to everyone remotely and provide last-mile connectivity.

He also stated that the Indian manufacturers have already made significant strides in the export of IT and telecom products to several countries and added saying that Indian IT and telecom products are of world-class quality and are globally competitive in both price and technology.

He further stated that the government has announced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for various sectors, including telecom sector, to become a part of the global supply chain.

To support Hon. PM @NarendraModi Ji’s goal of #AatmanirbharBharat & create employment opportunities, Govt announced #PLI Scheme for various sectors, including #telecom sector. This doesn’t mean isolation but, in simple terms, becoming part of the global supply chain. — Sanjay Dhotre (@SanjayDhotreMP) March 3, 2021

What is Telecom Equipment Export Promotion Council?

• The Telecom Equipment Export Promotion Council was established by Communications Ministry and Commerce & Industry Ministry to promote export of telecom equipment and services.

• The council undertakes several activities to promote exports such as Commissioning of Studies to find potential markets and conducting of national and international seminars and facilitating the participation of exporters in various overseas exhibitions.

• The council also makes various recommendations to the Government regarding necessary changes required in various policies and procedures for the promotion of Exports and Services.