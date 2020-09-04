India to host Quad meet and 2+2 dialogue

India will soon be hosting the Quad meet involving Australia, Japan and the United States and the 2+2 dialogue with the United States. The details are being worked out for the same.

The information regarding the diplomatic engagements was shared by the Ministry of External Affairs at the regular weekly briefing on September 3, 2020.

Quad Grouping

The Quad or quadrilateral security dialogue is a grouping of four democracies - India, Australia, Japan and the United States. Two of the quad countries- Australia and Japan have assured huge investments in India's infrastructure technology and supply chain.

The United States has also hailed India as a big power in India-Pacific and shares an extremely close relationship with it.

Why is the meeting significant?

The Quad meeting and the 2+2 dialogue are taking place at a time when tensions between India and China are high after months of tense border standoff to keep off China's infiltration attempts. As per reports, China will be watching the Quad meeting and 2+2 dialogue very closely as it views this grouping of democratic powers with a sense of alarm.

Why is Quad meet a worry for China?

• While China already has an ongoing border standoff with India, it is also facing immense criticism from the world over its controversial Hong Kong national security law, which is being viewed as trampling of democracy.

• China has also been facing criticism over its alleged human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. China has also been accused of an alleged breach of internet privacy by India, the US and various other nations.

• China's attempt to alter the status quo at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh, violating all bilateral agreements and protocols, was also condemned by many countries across the world.

• China's increased military aggression in the South China Sea has also sounded an alarm for the nations located in the region.

• Besides this, US President Donald Trump had raised questions over the origin of COVID-19, blaming that it has originated in a Chinese lab in Wuhan. Trump has also referred to coronavirus as the Chinese virus.

• The United States has also imposed restrictions on Chinese diplomats in the country and the Chinese companies dealing with American ones. The US has also almost effectively banned TikTok unless it is sold by its Chinese parent company ByteDance to an American firm.

• India also took a stringent step by banning several major apps that have Chinese links including the popular video-sharing platform TikTok and PUBG. The Indian Railways has also canceled its Chinese investment deal.

Background

India is looking to replace China and become the new products and services hub of the world. This is crucial at this time, as most major powers are growing skeptical about China and its true interests.