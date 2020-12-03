India, US ink MoU on Intellectual Property Examination and Protection

India and the United States on December 3, 2020, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the cooperation on Intellectual Property Examination and Protection as well as for strengthening the IP systems in both the nations.

The MoU was inked between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade- DPIIT and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Earlier in February 2020, the union cabinet had given its approval for the signing of the MoU. According to USPTO, the previous MoU between the organisations was expired nine years ago.

A virtual signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Intellectual Property Cooperation was held between Department of Promotion Industry & Internal Trade & United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Department of Commerce of the United States of America on 2nd Dec. pic.twitter.com/usgMijGNMc — DPIIT India (@DIPPGOI) December 3, 2020

MoU signed between India and US: Main Objectives

• It aims at exchanging best practices and information for registration and examination of applications for copyrights, trademarks, protection of IPRs, geographical indications, patents, and industrial designs.

• The MoU entails exchanging the best practices including those that are related to awareness-raising on the use of IP systems for the protection of traditional knowledge and traditional knowledge databases.

• It will further facilitate the dissemination and exchange of best practices, knowledge, and experience on IP among industry, public, small and medium enterprises, research, and development organisations. It will take place by participating in events and programmes along with the collaboration in technical exchanges, training programmes, exchange of experts, and outreach activities.

Increasing IP Cooperation between India and the US:

The signed MoU will increase IP cooperation between India and the US by the exchange of information on new documentation and information systems in IP, development, and implementation of automation, the procedure for the management of IP office services.

While highlighting that the incredible progress has been made in innovation, science and technology and manufacturing that soon a vaccine to billions of people will be delivered in record time, the USPTO added that the IP protections that the US provides have created the foundation of industries that need to develop solutions for all the global challenges. All of this highlights the significance of the signed MoU.

The two sides will also draw up a work plan for the implementation of MoU. It will include the detailed planning of carrying out cooperation activities.