Current Affairs One Liners 03 Oct 2025: MY Bharat Mobile App

Current Affairs One Liners 03 Oct 2025

By Bagesh Yadav
Oct 3, 2025, 16:15 IST

Current Affairs One Liners 03 Oct 2025: Competitive exam aspirants and informed readers can find today’s essential updates from Jagran Josh in this one-liner format. This section highlights important topics like NIELIT Digital University, MY Bharat Mobile App, and more, which are highly relevant from an examination perspective.

Current Affairs One Liners 03 Oct 2025
Current Affairs One Liners 03 Oct 2025: For competitive exam aspirants and keen readers, here are today’s one-liner updates from Jagran Josh. This section covers key topics like NIELIT Digital University, MY Bharat Mobile App, etc., which are highly important from the exam point of view.

Which medal did Mirabai Chanu win at the World Weightlifting Championship? – Silver Medal

In Men’s Javelin Throw F44 event at World Para Athletics, which medals did India win? – Gold and Silver

Which Union Minister launched the MY Bharat Mobile Application? – Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Which Union Minister launched NIELIT Digital University (NDU) in New Delhi? – Ashwini Vaishnaw

PM Modi will unveil youth-centric initiatives worth more than how many crore rupees in New Delhi? – ₹62,000 Crore

How many new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) has the Union Cabinet approved to open in civilian areas? – 57

Railways started special train services between which two stations? – Bidar and Bengaluru Cantt

What GDP growth rate has RBI projected for FY 2025-26? – 6.8%

Ladki Bahin Yojana 2025- eKYC

