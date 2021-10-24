India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where and how to watch Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup live streaming, Ind vs Pak live timings

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live streaming: India will kick off its T20 World Cup 2021 campaign with the most awaited clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12 match from 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Stadium today, October 24, 2021.

India led by skipper Virat Kohli will be looking forward to begin their T20 World 2021 campaign with a win. India had earlier won its warm-up games against England and Australia, while Pakistan had won its warm-up game against West Indies but lost against South Africa.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live streaming will begin from 7.30 pm IST. Check full India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live streaming details below.

The world is watching.



Tonight in Dubai, India and Pakistan go toe-to-toe.#INDvPAK | #T20WorldCup

When to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live streaming?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live streaming will start at 7.30 pm in Indian Standard Time and 6 pm in UAE time.

Where and how to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live streaming?

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to watch India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup live match?

India vs Pakistan live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Predicted Playing XI

India predicted playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan predicted playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Record

India has had an unbeaten record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007. India has won all matches that it has played against Pakistan. While India would look to retain its unbeaten streak, Pakistan would look to break the record.