Who is Indian-American Mathematician Nikhil Srivastava who helped solve famous 1959 problem?

Nikhil Srivastava mathematician: Nikhil Srivastav, a genius Indian-American Mathematician, has been jointly selected for the inaugural Ciprian Foias Prize in Operator Theory by AMS (American Mathematical Society). Nikhil Srivastava teaches at the University of California, Berkeley. The two other awardees along with mathematician Nikhil Srivastava are David Spielman and Adam Marcus.

The prestigious prize will be awarded to Indian-American Mathematician Nikhil Srivastava and his colleagues on January 5, 2022. It will be conferred at the 2022 Joint Mathematics Meeting in Seattle which is also described as the largest mathematics gathering around the world.

Daniel Spielman is a Sterling Professor of Computer Science, a professor of mathematics, and a professor of data science and statistics. While Adam Marcus holds the Chair of Combinatorial Analysis at EPFL in Switzerland.

Indian-American Nikhil Srivastava help solve 1959 math problem The prestigious Ciprian Foias Prize recognizes Nikhil Srivastava and his colleagues' highly original work that introduced and developed the methods for understanding the characteristic polynomial of matrices, namely the iterative sparsification method and the method of interlacing the polynomials. American Mathematical society explained that these ideas, together, provided a powerful toolkit with many applications, notably in their breakthrough paper ‘Interlacing families II: mixed characteristic polynomials and the Kadison-Singer problem’ (Annals of Mathematics, 2015), solving the famous ‘paving problem’ in operator theory, formulated by Isadore Singer and Richard Kadison in 1959.

Who is Indian- American math genius Nikhil Srivastava?

Nikhil Srivastava is an associate professor of Mathematics at California University, Berkeley. Srivastava was born in New Delhi, India. He attended Union College in New York and graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Mathematics in 2005.

In 2010, Indian-American Nikhil Srivastava received a PhD from Yale University in Computer Science

Other Awards won by Nikhil Srivastava

The latest Ciprian Foias Prize is the third major prize that has been won by the mathematics genius Nikhil Srivastava.

Earlier, he jointly won the George Polya Prize in 2014 and the prestigious Held Prize in 2021.

About Ciprian Foias Prize

The prestigious Ciprian Foias Prize in the Operator Theory is awarded for the notable work in the Operator Theory.

The prize in Operator Theory was established in 2020 in the memory of Ciprian Foias (1933-2020) by friends and colleagues. Foias was an influential scholar in Operator Theory and fluid mechanics.

The current amount of the Ciprian Foias Prize is US $5,000. The prize is awarded every three years. The inaugural Prize in 2022 has been awarded to Nikhil Srivastava, Daniel Spielman, and Adam Marcus.