Indian Army receives multi-mode grenades made by private sector, replaces World War I-era ones

The first batch of one lakh privately ‘made in India’ modern hand grenades were handed over to the Indian Army by Economic Explosives Ltd. (EEL), a Nagpur based private company. The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present.

According to a Defence release, the consignment of multi-mode hand grenades (MMHG) was handed over to the Indian Army at a function in Nagpur. This is also the first instance of ammunition being manufactured by the private industry in India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over a scale replica of MMGH by Chairman of EEL SN Nuwal in order to mark the first delivery of ammunition from the private sector to the armed forces of India.

Visited the EEL factory and witnessed their amazing production capabilities. The handing over of Multi Mode Hand Grenade is a shining example of the increasing collaboration between the public & private sectors. It is a big step towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. pic.twitter.com/9VrmVr51np — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2021

Key Highlights:

• On October 1, 2020, EEL had signed a contract with the Defence Ministry to supply 10 lakh modern hand grenades for use by the Army and the Indian Air Force.

• The deliveries of grenades will be spread over two years from the bulk production clearance which was accorded to EEL in March 2021.

• Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Infantry DG Lt Gen AK Samantra and Chairman of DRDODr G Satheesh Reddy were also present on the occasion.

Multi-mode hand grenades: What do we know? • The grenades have highly accurate delay time, very high reliability in usage and are also safe for the carriage. • These modern hand grenades have been designed by the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory of DRDO. EEL in 2016 had taken the technology from DRDO. • The new multi-mode hand grenades will replace Grenade No 36 of World War I vintage design, which has been continuing in service to date. • The grenades have a distinctive design giving flexibility of employment of both defensive (fragmentation) and offensive (stun) modes.

Successful trials of hand grenades by Army:

Indian Army and DGQA (Directorate General of Quality Assurance) had undertaken successful extensive trials of the grenades in 2017-18 in deserts, plains and high-altitude in summer and winters.

The grenades manufactured by EEL, against a General Staff Qualitative Requirement (GSQR) of 95% reliability, had held superior reliability of 99.8%.

The success story of Multi-Mode hand grenades has been further amplified by its usage of 100% indigenous content.