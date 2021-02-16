Indian Navy receives third Scorpene Submarine, to be commissioned as INS Karanj

The Indian Navy on February 15, 2021, got its third Scorpene Submarine, which will be commissioned as INS Karanj in March, of Project P-75. With the delivery of INS Karanj, India has been able to cement its position as a submarine-building nation.

The acceptance document was signed by the Chairman and Managing Director of Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Vice Admiral (Retd) Narayan Prasad, and the Chief of Staff officer (Tech) of Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral B Sivakumar.

Total 6 submarines of the Indian Navy are being constructed under Project 75. The number 75 refers to the unique identifier which was assigned for a program for the productions of the submarines. The three submarines that are delivered by Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited- MDL including Karanj, are Khanderi and Kalvari.

Submarines of Indian Navy:

Apart from the three submarines Karanj, Khanderi, and Kalvari, the fourth submarine Vela was launched on May 6, 2019, and has already commenced the sea trials.

The fifth submarine which was launched on November 12, 2020, has also started the harbour sea trials. While on the other hand, the sixth submarine is currently in an advanced stage of outfitting.

Two SSK submarines that were built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in the service today, even after more than 25 years.

MDL achieves expertise in submarines:

Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited- MDL is one the leading shipyards of India with the capability and capacity of meeting the aspirations and requirements of the Indian Navy.

MDL has now achieved expertise in submarine refits by successfully executing the medium-refit-cum up-gradation of the Indian Navy’s 4 SSK class submarines.

MDL is currently carrying out the Medium Refit and Life Certification of the first SSK submarine, INS Shishumar.

With the construction of the Khukri Class Corvettes, Leander and Godavari Class frigates, Delhi and Kolkata Class destroyers, Missile Boats, the SSK Submarines, Shivalik Class Stealth Frigates, and the Scorpene Submarine under its belt, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited has almost mapped the history of India’s indigenous warship building.