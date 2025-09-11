Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out Soon
By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 11, 2025, 19:01 IST

Discover India’s oldest hotels that are more than just places to stay—they are living museums of history. From Kolkata’s Great Eastern Hotel to Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace and Delhi’s Imperial, explore how these heritage hotels blend luxury, architecture, and stories from colonial and independence eras.

India's hospitality is famous worldwide, from street food vendors to magnificent hotels. However, there are a few places that tell a story as rich as its oldest hotels. From colonial-era grandeur to revolutionary moments, these historic establishments are more than just a place to stay; they are living museums of India's past, showcasing a unique blend of architecture, history, and luxury.

The Great Eastern Hotel, Kolkata

Opened in 1840 as the Auckland Hotel, this was the first luxury hotel in India. Once called "the Jewel of the East," it was a hub for colonial life. Famous guests like Mark Twain and Queen Elizabeth II stayed here. It holds the distinction of having had its own electricity supply before the city of Kolkata did.

Taj Connemara, Chennai

As the oldest hotel in South India, the Taj Connemara first opened its doors in 1854. Its architecture is a beautiful mix of colonial and Art Deco styles, and it was once a popular spot for the British. Its lush gardens and heritage wings offer a glimpse into the Madras Presidency era.

The Darjeeling Circuit House

Built in the mid-19th century, this was originally a resting place for British officials visiting Darjeeling. While it may not be a grand palace, its rustic charm and stunning views of the tea estates and Kanchenjunga peaks have made it a historic landmark. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is also said to have stayed here.

The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

Built by industrialist Jamshedji Tata in 1903, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was more than just a luxury establishment; it was a statement of pride and resilience. The story behind this building is that Tata decided to build it after being denied entry into a British-owned hotel that was racially discriminatory. Designed with a blend of European and Indian architecture, it became a marvel of its era, being the first hotel in India to have electricity, American fans, and even German elevators.

Over the years, the Taj Mahal Palace has hosted kings, dignitaries, world leaders, and celebrities, making it one of the most prestigious hotels in the country

The Imperial, New Delhi

Opened in 1936, The Imperial is often described as a time capsule of India's colonial past. It houses one of Asia's largest collections of colonial and post-colonial art. Historically, it was a site of crucial meetings that led to the Partition of India, where leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru met.

These ancient hotels are more than just mere structures; they are essential components of Indian culture and history. Every structure has a different story to tell, ranging from political turning points in the country's history to acts of rebellion and innovation that human society has gone through. These hotels give visitors the opportunity to enjoy contemporary hospitality while reliving a little bit of the past.

