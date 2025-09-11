India's hospitality is famous worldwide, from street food vendors to magnificent hotels. However, there are a few places that tell a story as rich as its oldest hotels. From colonial-era grandeur to revolutionary moments, these historic establishments are more than just a place to stay; they are living museums of India's past, showcasing a unique blend of architecture, history, and luxury. The Great Eastern Hotel, Kolkata Opened in 1840 as the Auckland Hotel, this was the first luxury hotel in India. Once called "the Jewel of the East," it was a hub for colonial life. Famous guests like Mark Twain and Queen Elizabeth II stayed here. It holds the distinction of having had its own electricity supply before the city of Kolkata did. Taj Connemara, Chennai As the oldest hotel in South India, the Taj Connemara first opened its doors in 1854. Its architecture is a beautiful mix of colonial and Art Deco styles, and it was once a popular spot for the British. Its lush gardens and heritage wings offer a glimpse into the Madras Presidency era.

The Darjeeling Circuit House Built in the mid-19th century, this was originally a resting place for British officials visiting Darjeeling. While it may not be a grand palace, its rustic charm and stunning views of the tea estates and Kanchenjunga peaks have made it a historic landmark. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is also said to have stayed here. ALSO READ: List of top 7 Unique Museums in India; Fourth Name will Surprise You! The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai Built by industrialist Jamshedji Tata in 1903, the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel was more than just a luxury establishment; it was a statement of pride and resilience. The story behind this building is that Tata decided to build it after being denied entry into a British-owned hotel that was racially discriminatory. Designed with a blend of European and Indian architecture, it became a marvel of its era, being the first hotel in India to have electricity, American fans, and even German elevators.