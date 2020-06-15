Indian tri-service military contingent to participate in Russian Victory Day parade

India would be sending a tri-service military contingent to participate in the Russian Victory Day Parade on June 24, 2020. The Russian parade was supposed to be held on Victory Day on May 9 but got delayed because of COVID-19.

India had participated in the Russian Parade for the first time in 2015. However, only the Indian army had participated then. This time, all three services will be participating.

The annual Russian Victory Day parade marks the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany.

Key Highlights

• PM Narendra Modi was initially scheduled to be a special guest for the May 9 event. However, under the present circumstances, the Prime Minister will not be attending the event.

• The government instead plans to send a tri-service contingent to take part in the parade which showcases Russia's military might.

• A tri-service contingent will comprise about 75 armed forces personnel, including 25 each from the Indian army, navy and the air force.

• The military contingent will be kept in quarantine and then tested before being sent to Russia. They will also be quarantined after their return.

• Russia had invited several other heads of state as well for the event this year, which marks the 75th anniversary of the "Victory over Nazism".

Significance

The decision to send a tri-service military contingent to Russia comes at a time when the Indian government has stopped participating in military exercises with all countries. The exercises have been viewed as an avoidable risk in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Despite this, India has decided to send participants to the parade, keeping in mind the close relationship with Russia, particularly in the defence sector.

Background

Russian President Vladimir Putin had invited PM Narendra Modi for the Victory Day celebrations during their meeting in Vladivostok in 2019.

India shares deep military and defence ties with Russia. India recently committed to upgrade defence cooperation with Russia and jointly develop military equipment under India’s Make-in-India programme and through the transfer of technology.

India and Russia continue to encourage the military to military cooperation through military-political dialogue and joint military exercises. They had carried out the second joint tri-service exercise INDRA in 2019.

The two countries had also recognised the need for an institutional arrangement for provision of logistic support and services for the armed forces after the Vladivostok summit 2019 and had agreed to prepare a framework for cooperation for it.