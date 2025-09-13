CAT 2025 Registration Date Extended to September 20, Check Details Here

CAT 2025 Registration Extended: IIM Kozhikode has extended the last date to register for CAT 2025. According to the revised schedule, the deadline to register for CAT 2025 is September 20, 2025. The link to register will remain active until 5 PM on the same day. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their CAT 2025 applications are advised to register before the given deadline.
CAT 2025 Registration - Click Here
CAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended
The CAT 2025 application dates have been extended. Accoeding to the schedule released, the last date to apply for CAT 2025 is September 20, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply was today, September 13, 2025. Candidates must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to submit the applications
CAT 2025 Revised Schedule
Check below the revised schedule for CAT 2025
|Events
|Dates
|CAT 2025 Registration
|August 1, 2025
|CAT 2025 Registration Last Date
|
September 20, 2025 (New Date)
|CAT Admit Card
|November 5, 2025
|CAT Exam Date
|November 30, 2025
How to Apply for CAT 2025
CAT 2025 applications must be submitted online. Follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025
Step 2: Click on CAT 2025 New Registration link
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Submit the application fee
Step 6: Save and click on submit
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation