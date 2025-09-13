Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
CAT 2025 Registration Date Extended to September 20, Check Details Here

Sep 13, 2025, 17:01 IST

IIM Kozhikode has extended the last date for CAT 2025 registration. According to the revised schedule, the last date for candidates to register for CAT 2025 is September 20, 2025. Check revised schedule here

CAT 2025 Registration Extended: IIM Kozhikode has extended the last date to register for CAT 2025. According to the revised schedule, the deadline to register for CAT 2025 is September 20, 2025. The link to register will remain active until 5 PM on the same day. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their CAT 2025 applications are advised to register before the given deadline.

CAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended

The CAT 2025 application dates have been extended. Accoeding to the schedule released, the last date to apply for CAT 2025 is September 20, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply was today, September 13, 2025. Candidates must visit the official website iimcat.ac.in to submit the applications

CAT 2025 Revised Schedule

Check below the revised schedule for CAT 2025

Events Dates
CAT 2025 Registration August 1, 2025
CAT 2025 Registration Last Date

September 20, 2025 (New Date)
CAT Admit Card November 5, 2025
CAT Exam Date November 30, 2025

How to Apply for CAT 2025

CAT 2025 applications must be submitted online. Follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

Step 2: Click on CAT 2025 New Registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

