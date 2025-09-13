CAT 2025 Registration Date Extended to September 20, Check Details Here

CAT 2025 Registration Extended: IIM Kozhikode has extended the last date to register for CAT 2025. According to the revised schedule, the deadline to register for CAT 2025 is September 20, 2025. The link to register will remain active until 5 PM on the same day. Eligible candidates who have not yet submitted their CAT 2025 applications are advised to register before the given deadline.

CAT 2025 Registration Deadline Extended

CAT 2025 Revised Schedule

Check below the revised schedule for CAT 2025