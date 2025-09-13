BPSC Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check CCE Unofficial Response Sheet Here

BPSC Officer Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the 71st BPSC Answer Key 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, containing the correct answers. BPSC has conducted the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on September 13, 2025. The answer key allows candidates to verify their responses and calculate their estimated scores. After checking the BPSC Answer Key 2025 candidates will also be allowed to raise objections to any discrepancies they find in the response sheet pdf.

