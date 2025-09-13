BPSC Answer Key 2025 Release Soon at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, Check CCE Unofficial Response Sheet Here

BPSC Officer Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the 71st BPSC Answer Key 2025 on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, containing the correct answers. BPSC has conducted the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on September 13, 2025. The answer key allows candidates to verify their responses and calculate their estimated scores. After checking the BPSC Answer Key 2025 candidates will also be allowed to raise objections to any discrepancies they find in the response sheet pdf.
BPSC Answer Key 2025
The BPSC Answer Key 2025 is an important exam resource for candidates who appeared in the examination conducted on September 13, 2025 conducted across various districts of Bihar. The official answer key PDF is expected to get released soon on the official website, which will allow candidates to calculate their estimated marks.
How to Download the BPSC Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the answer key by clicking on the direct link provided in this article or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Keys & Objections” tab.
- Check for the “Combined Competitive Examinatin” Answer Key link.
- Download the PDF for your respective question paper set (A, B, C, or D).
- Match the answer marked by you with the answers provided.
How to Raise Objections Against the BPSC Answer Key?
After checking the answer key, candidates will be able to raise objections to the BPSC Answer key. They cand follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
- On the homepage click on the Objections section
- Select the relevant exam and question.
- Submit your objection with supporting documents or references.
- Pay the prescribed fee (if applicable).
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation