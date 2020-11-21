Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as policy director of Jill Biden

US President-Elect Joe Biden on November 20, 2020 announced the appointment of Indian-American Mala Adiga as the policy director of Jill Biden, who will soon be the first lady of the United States.

Mala Adiga had earlier served as a senior advisor to Jill Biden and even as a senior policy advisor on the Biden-Kamala Harris campaign.

Adiga also previously served as the Director for Higher Education and Military Families at the Biden Foundation.

Key Highlights

•Mala Adiga had previously served as the deputy assistant secretary of state for Academic Programs at the Educational and Cultural Affairs Bureau under the administration of former US President Barack Obama.

•She had also served as the Chief of Staff in the Secretary of State's Office of Global Women's Issues and as a senior advisor to the Ambassador-at-Large.

•She had also served as a director for human rights on the National Security Staff.

Mala Adiga

Mala Adiga is a lawyer by training and had been a clerk for a federal. She worked for a Chicago law firm before joining the former President Barack Obama's Presidency campaign in 2008. She began her journey in the Obama administration as a counsel to the associate attorney general.

Other Appointments

Joe Biden announced Adiga's appointment along with three other new members of his White House senior staff. The other appointments include:

Cathy Russell -She has been named as the director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel. She was the Vice-Chair of the Biden-Harris campaign.

Louisa Terrell-She will serve as director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs. She currently oversees legislative affairs for the Biden-Harris transition team.

Carlos Elizondo- He has been appointed as the White House Social Secretary. He was a special assistant to the President and Social Secretary to Vice-President for all eight years of the Obama-Biden administration.