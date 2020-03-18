Innovate for Accessible India: Microsoft India and NASSCOM campaign to empower People with Disabilities

Microsoft India and NASSCOM Foundation launched the ‘Innovate for Accessible India’ campaign on March 17, 2020. The initiative has been launched in partnership with Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Ministry of Science and Technology and ERNET, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and other departments.

The major objective of ‘Innovate for Accessible India’ campaign is to empower divyaang people with the tools and technology. This campaign wants to equip divyaang people with a technology that can help them to make their life easier.

Key Highlights

Innovate for Accessible India campaign will use Microsoft could, AI and other latest technologies that can sort out the issues faced by divyaang people. Microsoft and NASSCOM are working together in this initiative to provide better employment opportunities, education, rehabilitation and other government services.

This campaign will include social impact organizations, students and citizens with social work impact. It will prepare some solutions that can address issues faced by people with disabilities. There are 21 officially recognized disabilities and this campaign is working on all of them.

As per Microsoft’s information, some key areas of the campaign are - mobility, e-governance, and access, education, skilling and livelihood, and health. The last date of application is April 15, 2020. Applicants can send in their ideas to https://iai.nasscomfoundation.org

Persons with Disabilities in India

The data of the Indian Census 2011 shows that the total population of disabled people in the country is 26810557 i.e. about 2% of the total population. National policy for disable people recognizes that persons with disabilities are valuable human resources for the country, and it seeks to provide such individuals equal opportunities, protection of their rights and full participation in society.