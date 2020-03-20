International Day of Happiness 2020: Know theme, objective and background

International Happiness Day (IHD) is observed every year on March 20. The objective of International Happiness Day is to bring happiness for all. It focuses on common facts that make us happy and bring peace in humanity.

The purpose of celebrating this day is to change the outlook about life. It is important to understand that not only economic development is necessary, but it is also very important to increase happiness.

Theme

International Day of Happiness 2020 is being celebrated with a theme of ‘Happiness for all, together’. This theme focuses on bringing peace and harmony among all. The theme of the International Day of Happiness says that we should think positively and good for all that will make this world happier.

Objective

It is believed that March 20 has been chosen for the International Day of Happiness because of March equinox. It is a universal phenomenon for humankind. March equinox appears at the time when Earth’s equator passes through the center of Sun’s disk.

Background

The first International Day of Happiness was observed on March 20, 2013. The United Nations has declared March 20 as International Day of Happiness on the initiative of Bhutan. Bhutan is the only country that calculates the level of happiness for its GDP growth. Bhutan has declared March 20 as a public holiday so that family members can stay together. The Bhutan government has allowed every countryman to think about what is necessary for achieving happiness in life. On this occasion, the United Nations has appealed to repeat the commitment to inclusive and sustainable human development and help others.