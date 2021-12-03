International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021: Theme, Date, History, Importance- All you need to know

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities: More than 100 million Disabled persons globally are children. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 is observed every year globally on December 3. The day is dedicated to the people who have been living with disabilities of any form and aims to bring attention to the day-to-day challenges that they face. The aim to observe International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 is also to promote the well-being of those living with disabilities in all spheres of society. International Day of Persons with Disabilities reminds that how significant is it to provide equal opportunities to persons with disabilities so that they can also equally participate and contribute to society.

Happy International Day of Persons with Disabilities!



Raise your voice for the rights, well-being & inclusion of persons with disabilities everywhere.



🔗 https://t.co/Vba1Q3BkOv #IDPD #GlobalGoals pic.twitter.com/N38EMFqWQ7 — UnitedNationsEnable (@UN_Enable) December 3, 2021

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Theme 2021

UN has announced the theme for IDPD 2021 to be “Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world.” The theme has been adopted for highlighting the issues faced by disabled people at the time of the COVID pandemic.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities Date

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed globally every year on December 3.

History of International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was announced by the UN General Assembly Resolution 47/3 in 1992. The aim behind the proclamation was to increase awareness of the issues that are faced by those living with disabilities in every aspect of social, economic, political, and cultural life.

Role of Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) was adopted in 2006. CRPD work towards advancing the rights and the well-being of people with disabilities in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other international Development Frameworks.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 Significance

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities sheds light on the issues faced by disabled people and how they suffer from lack of equal opportunities in education and at work, and poor health. It in turn affects their lifestyle and well-being. The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is to aware the world about their issues and to figure out steps so that a more inclusive society is created for them.