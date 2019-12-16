International Tea Day 2019: Why UN designates May 21 to celebrate this day?

International Tea Day: The United Nations (UN) has declared May 21 as International Tea Day on the recommendations of India, however, this day is celebrated on December 15 Every Year. The proposal was made by India at the International Food and Agriculture Organization’s (FAO) Intergovernmental Group meeting held in Milan 4 years ago.

The United Nations General Assembly has also recognized the tea's medicinal properties as well as cultural importance. International Tea Day started in New Delhi on December 15, 2005, but a year later it was celebrated in Sri Lanka and spread from there to the world.

Why to Celebrate on May 21?

The United Nations has now declared May 21 as International Tea Day on the recommendation of India. The season of quality tea production starts in May only in most of the tea producing countries. According to the UN, declaring May 21 as International Tea Day will help to boost its production and consumption. It will also help in fighting hunger and poverty in rural areas.

Key Highlights

• The United Nations has appealed to all member countries, international and regional organizations to celebrate International Tea Day on May 21 every year.

• India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, many more countries are celebrating this day already on December 15.

• According to the report released by FAO in the year 2018, world black tea production will be increased to 44 lakh tonnes by 2027 from 33.3 lakh tonnes in 2017.

• Green tea production is estimated to be 3.6 million tonnes, which was 17.7 million tonnes in 2017.

Significance

The purpose of International Tea Day is to try to improve the condition of tea producers and tea workers. Tea producing countries make a lot of profit but the condition of the laborers working in the tea plantations is very bad. Therefore, the purpose of International Tea Day is to encourage the status of tea workers, workers' rights, daily wages, social security, employment security, and health.

