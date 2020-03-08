International Women's Day 2020: PM Modi hands over Social Media accounts to 7 Women Achievers

International Women's Day 2020 was observed across the world on March 8, 2020 to celebrate the act of courage and dedication of every women. The Day acknowledges the accomplishments of ordinary women who played extraordinary role in the history of their communities and countries on the whole.

This year's International Women's Day marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, which is considered as the most visionary roadmap for the women empowerment.

Theme of International Women's Day 2020: The Day was celebrated on the theme 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights'. The theme is aligned with the UN Women’s Generation Equality Campaign that seeks to create a gender-equal world by bringing together people of all genders, age, race, and religion.

Campaign Theme of International Women's Day 2020: #EachforEqual

The campaign theme of the Day is #EachforEqual, which reflects collective individualism.

Google honours women through its Interactive Doodle

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2020, the Google Doodle honoured women in culture, including artists, scientists and those who campaigned for social equality and suffrage.

PM Modi gives away his Social Media Accounts to 7 Women Achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the spirit of women power on the occasion of International Women's Day 2020. To mark the day, PM Modi signed off from his social media handles including Instagram, Facebook and YouTube for a day and handed over these accounts to seven women achievers to shared their life experiences with the world. Have a look at his tweet below:

PM Modi is one of most followed political leaders on Twitter with over 53 million followers.

Image Courtesy: UN Website & Google