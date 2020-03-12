International Yoga Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi to lead main national event in Leh

International Yoga Day 2020: The main national event to commemorate the 6th International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be held in Leh, capital of Ladakh on June 21, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the event. This was announced by AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik on March 11 during a press meet.

This would be the first time that people in large numbers would be coming together to do yoga in a high altitude location like Leh. This in itself will make the International Yoga Day 2020 celebrations unique and different.

Highlight of International Yoga Day The main highlight of the International Yoga Day is a 45-minute yoga drill based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

International Yoga Day 2020: Key Details

• Prime Minister Modi is expected to carry out 'yoga asanas' based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) on Yoga Day at Leh. Around 15,000-20,000 people are expected to join the Prime Minister to commemorate the day.

• Many industrial and educational bodies such as CII, FICCI and CBSE, UGC and NCERT and various other bodies have already chalked out their programmes to commemorate the 6th International Yoga Day.

• The preparatory activities towards the International Yoga Day generally begin at least 3-4 months before the actual day. Several training programmes are held to teach Common Yoga Protocol across the nation.

• The main national event for International Yoga Day 2019 was held in Ranchi and the Prime Minister had participated in the programme.

When was the first International Day of Yoga celebrated?

The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated across the world on June 21, 2015. The main national event to commemorate the same was held at Rajpath in New Delhi, which saw participation from over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first International Day of Yoga had created a world record for the largest yoga class and for the largest number of participating nationalities.

The proposal to establish the day was pushed forward by PM Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014. The date, June 21, was chosen, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.