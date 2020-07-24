IPL 2020 Schedule: IPL set to begin on September 19, final on November 8, confirms IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel

The much-awaited Indian Premier League has been rescheduled for September 19, 2020 in the United Arab Emirates. The final will be held on November 8, 2020. This was confirmed by IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel on July 24.

The IPL Chairman informed that the IPL Governing Council is scheduled to meet next week to plan out the final details and approve the schedule. The BCCI has informally informed all the franchises about its plan.

The BCCI has sought government approval to conduct the 2020 IPL edition in the UAE. It will be a full 51-day tournament.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 to be played from 19th September to 8th November. It will be a full-fledged tournament: Brijesh Patel, IPL Chairman pic.twitter.com/QsULr9EqtZ — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Key Highlights

• The path has opened for the Indian Premier League after the ICC decided to postpone the ICC T20 World 2020 to October 2021. The T20 World Cup was supposed to October-November 2020 in Australia.

• The BCCI will be formally writing to the Emirates Cricket Board. The governing body is preparing a Standard Operating Procedure to combat the COVID-19 threat to ensure the safety of the players and staff. The standard operating procedure is expected to be ready within a few days.

• The IPL Chairman stated that they have left it on the UAE Government to decide whether or not they will allow the crowd in the stadiums. However, social distancing will be maintained.

• The UAE has three grounds that can host the IPL matches- Sharjah, Sheikh Zayed Stadium and the Dubai International Stadium.

• The BCCI will be renting the grounds of the ICC Academy for training of all the teams, it has two huge cricket grounds with 38 turf pitches, 6 indoor pitches and a huge 5700 sqft outdoor conditioning area along with physiotherapy and medical centre.

• The 2020 IPL will feature full 51-day schedule with two matches each on both Saturdays and Sundays. Every team will require at least a month to prepare and train for the league matches hence, all IPL franchises are expected to leave their bases by August 20. This will give them four weeks to prepare.

UAE Quarantine Protocol

As per Dubai’s current health protocol, there is no need to be in quarantine if people are carrying a negative COVID-19 test report. In case they are not carrying a COVID negative report then, they will have to undergo a test.

NZC gives NOCs to its players for IPL, CA awaits official confirmation

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) will be issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players who are set to play Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Cricket Australia, however, is waiting for the BCCI to make its official announcement regarding the IPL.

Background

The UAE and Sri Lanka, both nations had expressed their willingness to host this year’s IPL edition in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in India.

The IPL was earlier speculated to be held from September 26 but the BCCI has reportedly preponed it by a week to ensure the Indian team’s Australia tour is not jeopardised. The Indian Team will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine for the Australian tour, as per the Australian government rules. Hence a delay in the IPL, will impact the series.

The Indian team is set to play a four-match test series against Australia in December. Cricket Australia is confident to go ahead with the series, which starts on December 3.