IPL suspended indefinitely, informs BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla

The Indian Premier League has been suspended indefinitely, informed Vice-President BCCI Rajeev Shukla on May 4, 2021. The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect during an emergency meeting in the wake of worsening COVID-19 crisis in the country.

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect: BCCI pic.twitter.com/3NaN3qgJdt — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

The announcement comes a day after two Kolkata Knight Riders players- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrior tested positive for COVID-19. SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Two members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise have also tested positive including a support staff and a bus cleaner, none of them are players. As per reports, five groundsmen on Kotla cricket ground in Delhi also tested positive for COVID-19.

BCCI Secretary's Statement BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a statement that the safety of each and every person involved with the league was the priority. He said that they have decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice keeping an eye on the current COVID-19 situation in the country. He emphasised that they don't wish to compromise the safety of the players and all the other people involved including the employees, the groundsmen and the match officials.

Key Details

•The two KKR players were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. The rest of the KKR team tested negative.

•This is the first time that COVID-19 positive cases were detected with an IPL team bubble since the 2021 season started.

•All IPL teams have been kept in a strict bio-secure environment. However, as per reports Varun Chakravarthy had left the bio-secure bubble through an official green channel to get a scan for an injured shoulder. He may have caught the virus there.

•The full KKR contingent has now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases. The entire team has been put in a 5-day quarantine in their hotel rooms in Ahmedabad.

•The two positive players are also being closely monitored by a medical team.

•The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 3rd in Ahmedabad was postponed following the news.

Official Announcement:



Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID.



We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻🙏🏻#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

• SunRisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive for Covid-19 on May 4, 2021. He is, however, the only person in the team to have tested positive for coronavirus so far. The entire team is now under isolation.

•The Sunrisers Hyderabad were supposed to play against the Mumbai Indians on May 4th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

•The Delhi Capitals team, which played against KKR on April 29th, has also gone into isolation. The DC had played against Punjab Kings on May 2nd.

•The Chennai Super Kings issued a statement on May 4, 2021 informing that bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and member of the travel support staff had tested positive for Covid-19. The team informed that both members of staff were in isolation and under medical supervision.

•The rest of the CSK squad will also remain in isolation as per IPL protocols.

IPL Suspended or to be Rescheduled? IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel informed on May 4, 2021 that the Indian Premier League has been indefinitely suspended following the Covid-19 crisis in the country. He announced, "The tournament stands suspended, we are looking for another window." He continued by saying, "Right now we can't say when we can reschedule it."

Background

The IPL suspension comes as the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is ripping apart the Indian health care system. India's total tally of COVID-19 infections reached 2,02,82,833 with 3,57,229 new COVID19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. The total death toll has reached 2,22,408 with 3449 deaths reported in the past day. Currently, India has about 34,47,133 active cases and around 1,66,13,292 people have recovered.